WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE Season 11 trailer and couples spoilers

TLC announced earlier this month that Welcome To Plathville would be returning on July 22. The announcement was a text-only press release with some details about what viewers could expect to see this season.

Earlier today TLC dropped the first preview trailer, which includes no fewer than three new Plath love interests!

It’s clear the new season of Welcome To Plathville will be focusing heavily on the romantic relationships of the cast — old and new. So, Starcasm will break down most of the couples with all of the information we have about each.

ETHAN PLATH & TEEGAN NICHOLS ENGAGED?

Ethan Plath was FINALLY able to move on from Olivia Plath with single mom Teegan Nichols. Ethan made the relationship public with an Instagram gallery post on New Year’s Eve.

“Proud to introduce my sweet girlfriend!” Ethan began the gallery caption. “She truly is one of the sweetest, kindest, and patient people I’ve ever known!”

Olivia Plath shared a TikTok video at the end of April in which she claimed Ethan’s rebound with Teegan was moving VERY quickly.

Olivia says Ethan called to pressure her to hurry their divorce. “I’m wondering why he’s in such a rush to get divorced,” Olivia recalls. “And then it turns out, he got engaged.”

Olivia continued to express her surprise and frustration. “He’s still legally married to me because he refused to work with me for over a year, but he already got engaged to another girl!”

ARE ETHAN & TEEGAN STILL TOGETHER?

Ethan has removed all the photos of Teegan from his Instagram feed. There is no mention of her (or being in a relationship) in his bio.

Teegan still has a couple of galleries in her Instagram feed with images and video of Ethan. However, the most recent is from Lydia’s wedding and was posted in March.

Teegan did share a post earlier today promoting the new Welcome To Plathville preview trailer. “Y’all better watch me on July 22nd,” she wrote, adding the #ADDITION hash tag and 🤭🤫☠️ emoji.

ETHAN & OLIVIA PLATH DIVORCE UPDATE

Olivia Plath mentioned in her April TikTok video that she and Ethan were still not divorced. She wanted to wait until after filing her taxes, which would have been later that month.

There is no evidence of a new divorce filing for Ethan and Olivia in the state of Minnesota. Their original divorce filing from 2024 is still closed.

Olivia recently moved to the Washington, D.C. area. She previously stated she would need to live there for six months before being able to file for divorce.

A quick search turned up no divorce filings for Ethan and Olivia in the D.C. area. But, given how many different counties Olivia could potentially file in, the lack of results is not conclusive.

UPDATE – After the new Plathville trailer dropped, Olivia shared an update on the status of her and Ethan’s divorce.

LYDIA PLATH AND ZAC WYSE ARE MARRIED

Lydia Plath and Zac Wyse got married on February 22, 2025, at the Plath family farm in Georgia. The nuptials were just two months after the two got engaged, and three months after they made their relationship public.

“Words can’t describe how grateful I am the Lord has brought you into my life!” Lydia captioned the couple’s relationship announcement gallery on November 21.

“You never cease to amaze me with the adventures we go on, supporting me in every high and low, and overflowing every moment with joy as we pursue the Lord together,” Lydia continued.

Lydia tagged Zac’s Instagram and referred to him as “my love” before concluding the caption with an appreciative nod to her photographer, Anna Harrington.

Zac Wyse is originally from Hays, Kansas, where both of his parents still reside. According to an announcement in 2021, Zac started a job as an assistant superintendent for a general contractor in Longmont, Colorado.

It’s unclear where Lydia and Zac are currently living. (They were recently in California, where they spent time with Counting On stars Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, but that looks to have just been a trip.)

WHO IS ISAAC PLATH DATING?

In the Welcome to Plathville preview trailer, Isaac Plath introduces viewers to his new girlfriend, Kaylynn.

Kaylynn is a local girl who graduated from Cairo High School in 2021. It appears she recently graduated from a Practical Nursing program.

Among Kaylynn’s other accomplishments is winning the Teen Miss Whigham title in 2017.

There were recent reports online that Isaac’s girlfriend was pregnant and Kim Plath was not happy about it. Those reports appear to all be based on a series of Reddit posts by an account claiming to be run by Isaac’s girlfriend. The account was never verified and has since been deleted.

MICAH PLATH & VERONICA UPDATE

Veronica Peters and Micah Plath broke up earlier this year, and the separation was far from amicable. Veronica has trashed Micah and the Plath family repeatedly on social media over the past few months.

The breakup reportedly happened not long after Lydia Plath’s wedding. Veronica claims Isaac and Micah got into a HUGE fight, resulting in Micah being hospitalized with very serious injuries.

“He drunkenly rearranged his face,” Veronica commented on Instagram. “He nearly killed him. His nose was ripped off as well as the leather jacket he wore.”

In regards to the Plath family, Veronica wrote the following: “I trusted the wrong people – they used me. Mistaking my kindness for weakness. Hindsight is 20 20. I loved Micah more than myself, I lost myself for someone who could never truly love anyone.”

BARRY & KIM PLATH DIVORCE UPDATE

Barry Plath and Kim Plath’s divorce has been dragging out for what seems like a decade now. Starcasm’s last update on the dissolution was in July of 2024.

At the time, Barry had just filed a counterclaim asking for custody of the couple’s three minor children as well as child support. Barry’s filing also suggested there were specific reasons for the divorce that might be revealed later.

Here is an excerpt from Barry’s answer:

Defendant shows that he is entitled to a divorce from the Plaintiff upon the following statutory ground O.C.G.A. 19-5-3 paragraphs 13, with no hope for reconciliation and for other reasons well known to the Plaintiff that will be revealed at the proper time by amendment to this Answer and Counterclaim.

Unfortunately, the divorce case has since been sealed by the court and public access is restricted. We haven’t been able to get any additional information, or even determine if the divorce has been finalized.

MORIAH MOVED TO MONTANA

Based on the Welcome To Plathville Season 7 preview trailer, it appears Moriah Plath and Veronica Peters are heading down the same path as Moriah and Olivia. I assume Moriah is already working on the new Veronica-inspired album.

Despite always seeming to be right in the middle of all the Plath family drama, Moriah also likes to keep her distance — physically. She recently moved to Montana with her Doberman, Blackjack.

