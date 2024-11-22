PLATHVILLE Lydia Plath reveals boyfriend Zac Wyse PHOTOS

Congratulations are in order for Welcome To Plathville‘s most famous prayer closet dweller! Lydia Plath has just officially announced she is dating a young man name Zac Wyse!

Lydia’s announcement came in the form of an Instagram gallery of photos of her and Zac together.

“Words can’t describe how grateful I am the Lord has brought you into my life!” Lydia captioned the gallery, adding a red heart emoji.

“You never cease to amaze me with the adventures we go on, supporting me in every high and low, and overflowing every moment with joy as we pursue the Lord together,” Lydia continued.

Lydia tagged Zac’s Instagram and referred to him as “my love” before concluding the caption with an appreciative nod to her photographer, Anna Harrington.

Zac also shared the photo gallery, and he added the following caption:

Life is full of adventures but I can’t help but want to spend the rest of them with you! So grateful for what the Lord has given me 🤍 psalms 31:30

Here is the photo gallery:

It appears from Zac’s Instagram bio that he currently lives in Colorado. Lydia moved to Tallahassee, Florida earlier this year. It’s unclear if Lydia and Zac have plans to live near (or with) each other, or if they are going to remain in a long distance relationship for now.

It’s also unknown if viewers will be meeting Zac on an upcoming season of Welcome To Plathville.

Congratulations to Lydia and Zac!

UPDATE – We’ve gathered some information on Zac, and added it below.

Who is Lydia Plath’s boyfriend Zac Wyse?

Lydia Plath’s boyfriend Zac Wyse is an avid tennis player and music lover/performer. He attended high school in Hays, Kansas where both of his parents still reside.

Zac competed in both tennis and in singing competitions while in high school.

Zac attended Tabor College, which is a Christian college located in Hillsboro, Kansas. While in attendance at Tabor, Zac took part in at least one musical stage production.

According to an announcement in 2021, Zac started a job as an assistant superintendent for a general contractor in Longmont, Colorado. It’s unclear if he still employed with the same company.

