Are Ethan and Olivia Plath divorced yet? Is she pressing criminal charges against Ethan for abuse?

Just after the Welcome To Plathville Season 7 preview trailer dropped, Olivia Plath did a question and answer session with her Instagram followers.

Olivia shared an update on her divorce with Ethan, revealed whether or not she plans to take legal action against Ethan over her abuse claims, clarified if she will be on future seasons of Welcome to Plathville, and more.

ETHAN PLATH AND OLIVIA PLATH DIVORCE UPDATE

As Starcasm was the first to report, Olivia Plath filed for divorce from Ethan Plath in Minnesota on February 21, 2024. Starcasm was also the first to report the couple’s divorce was “closed administratively” on April 26, 2024 due to unaddressed deficiencies in the filing.

It’s been more than a year since the initial divorce filing was closed. Are Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath divorced yet?

“He blocked me for a year after filling out the paperwork incorrectly,” Olivia wrote. More from Olivia:

In that time I moved twice and you have to be a resident of wherever you live 6+ months before serving divorce papers. Before I hit 6 months in DC, he unblocked me and requested to expedite the divorce process. I told him to wait a few months until after tax season so I could get all my financial ducks in a row (and I also didn’t feel like jumping at his command tbh). I’ve now reached out to his attorney, not sure where things stand, waiting on a response back. Can’t wait for this to be done. 😅 And before someone asks *again* – yes, I’m keeping my last name because it’s – ding ding ding – mine 🙂 If men don’t want women to keep their last name in a divorce, maybe they shouldn’t expect women to take it when getting married 🤷‍♀️

IS OLIVIA PLATH PRESSING ABUSE CHARGES AGAINST ETHAN?

Over the past year, Olivia Plath has claimed she suffered abuse while married to Ethan Plath — including allegations that he threatened her with a gun.

One follower brought up the abuse allegations and asked Olivia if she planned on taking any legal action.

QUESTION: Not sure if he did anything illegal but have you considered filing a report against your ex for abuse?

Olivia’s response:

I have, but idk. I personally know several women who have been assaulted/abused and I saw how the system let them down over and over again, or even worse, punished them for what happened to them. Also, my experience was 2 years ago so it feels like too long ago maybe?

If we were still in the same circles I might get a restraining order or some kind of protective order but we aren’t so that feels moot. Honestly, this is something that’s kept me up at night. If I did go to court, it would be a reeeeally long process of re-living everything for what? He was careful to not lav a hand on me so that it would be a he-said she-said (literally told me that lol). Also, firearm threats towards a progressive women from an indignant right-winger aren’t gonna be taken seriously in trumps america, sadly. Maybe I’ll do it for me, but that feels scary too. I’m not sure I have the bandwidth or proof needed to go to court. So instead, I’ll just share my story and experiences so that other women can find solidarity/learn etc. And even though I don’t think corporations or systems will take me seriously, I’ll continue to talk about it because I don’t think abusive men should be glowingly showcased on tv. As you can see from the new season trailer, I did have a conversation with my ex but I was misled as to his reasons for having that convo. I’ll never have a sit down with him again, lesson learned.

HOW MUCH WILL OLIVIA PLATH BE FEATURED THIS SEASON?

Very little. I’m really happy to move on in my life and find spaces/ avenues/platforms that better align with my values, morals, and wants. I learned a lot through the process of the show and I give that experience and the people I met along the way a lot of credit in shaping who Iam today. But I’ve outgrown it. And with my present day insight and knowledge, I no longer want to help create any kind of platform for abuse or hateful and dangerous behavior. This will be the last season for me, but I am super excited for what is next 🥰

WOULD OLIVIA PLATH EVER DO A REALITY DATING SHOW?

HA no! 😂 truly don’t think I would. I’ve learned from being married and then divorced on tv that I like my relationships private. People have so many opinions and they honestly f***ed with my head when I was trying to figure out if I was in an unhealthy/abusive relationship or not. I’m a very open person when it comes to my own experiences and adventures, but I’ve decided I want to keep my romantic life/partner separate from that 😌

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE WOOD SHIP BARRY AND KIM GAVE ETHAN AND OLIVIA AS A GIFT?

You really wanna know? 😂 oh dear. Ethan and I knew that the gift was simply a ploy to gain favor on camera or hold over our head (“but we are sooo nice to you, we gave you a biiig gift!”) so we originally stuffed it in the attic. It lived there for a couple of years until we were cleaning out and getting ready to sell the house in Cairo. Here’s the wild part … We were invited to a friends bonfire and Ethan suggested that we bring that wooden ship to throw on the fire. At the time, that felt like a subtle but freeing “fuck all of this” so I agreed and that’s what we did. Several friends at that party knew about the manipulation and triangulation going on in the family and they were cheering alongside of us as that ship caught fire and LIT up like a Christmas tree. Looking back now, that feels maybe a bit dramatic and I probably wouldn’t do that again 😅😂🤪 it was probably an antique or something, so present day me would resell it and use that money to actually better my life or enjoy a treat of some kind. But in that moment, the two of us were very united in how freeing that felt!

#RIP ship

Welcome To Plathville returns Tuesday, July 22 at 10/9c on TLC.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









