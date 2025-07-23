PLATHVILLE Moriah Plath lost all of her hair again, talks about alopecia struggles

Welcome To Plathville star Moriah Plath has previously talked about her struggles with alopecia, including the difficult time she had as a child when she lost all of her hair.

“When I was a little girl, when I was three years old, I lost all my hair for several years,” she revealed in a Welcome to Plathville scene with her dad, Barry Plath. “Like, completely — not even eyebrows or eyelashes. It was just, it was completely bald.”

Barry and Kim took Moriah to a doctor, and they were told the very sudden loss of all of Moriah’s hair was due to a rare form of alopecia. Moriah’s hair would eventually grow back, but the years in between were extremely difficult for her.

“Everywhere I went, I was made fun of by kids my age — church, my siblings — and that’s when I really started to see myself as different.”

MORIAH PLATH LOSES HER HAIR AGAIN

Earlier today, Moriah Plath shared a gallery of photos on Instagram, including a selfie revealing she has once again lost all of her hair and is currently bald.

“Life is beautiful when you learn to let go,” Moriah captioned the gallery, adding a grayscale heart emoji.

On July 6, Moriah shared a gallery of photos in which she had a dramatically different look, including her hair and eyebrows. Here is one image from the gallery:

A day later, Moriah shared a lengthy post in which she revealed she lost all of her hair “a few months ago.” (Moriah moved to Montana back in February. It’s unclear how the move lines up with her hair loss time-wise.)

Here is Moriah’s gallery, followed by her caption:

“I’m hesitant to share this cause it’s a vulnerable and sensitive thing for me. Many people have been criticizing the way I look, it’s nothing new to me and I’ve grown used to being picked apart since I was young for my style choices, hair choices and makeup choices… many of which were reasonable cause even I look back and am like goodness Moriah you look a bit crazy haha! But that’s life and the best part is having fun and not beating your younger self up. 😅

“Some of you may know I’ve struggled with alopecia just about my whole life but since it grew back when I was about 8 years old, for the most part it’s been manageable. But a few months ago I lost all my hair, eyebrows and eyelashes again. It was extremely hard and emotional and I had to come to terms with it. I cried an awful lot and then told myself oh well, it is what it is. I’ll do what I can and make the most of it. I’m not very talented yet at wearing wigs and trying to draw my dang eyebrows on every day can be frustrating lol. I’m still trying to master that haha! So if I look a bit odd or different now that would most likely be why 🙈 I’m learning to laugh where I can and cry when I need to and just accepting it. I’ve stuck with the same black wig cause I wasn’t prepared for all the questions but it is what it is now 🥲 I’ve never had any cosmetic work done, besides Invisalign. I’m learning to love myself the way God made me, with or without hair… it’s a continuous struggle but I’m getting there! If you choose to get work done, no judgement. But do know that you are beautiful the way that God created you, unique! And honestly I tend to think that our imperfections and insecurities are actually some parts of us that are most beautiful!

“Anyway, before you criticize someone or comment on their appearance just remember, you never know what they’re going through and try to speak life and positivity cause they probably are harder on themselves then you are!

“Much love 💛”

The new season of Welcome To Plathville is currently airing Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC. It’s unclear when filming ended for the current season, which means we do not know if Moriah’s move and recent alopecia issues will be featured.

