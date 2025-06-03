16 & PREGNANT Whitney Purvis’ son Weston Gosa has died at the age of 16

The son of 16 and Pregnant Season 1 couple Weston Gosa and Whitney Purvis has passed away. Weston Gosa, Jr. was just 16 years old.

Whitney Purvis broke the tragic news with her Facebook followers earlier today:

This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just dont understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling. I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.

Whitney’s post was accompanied by a photo gallery:

Whitney also updated her Facebook profile photo with a picture of Weston and another heartbroken message:



“You’ll forever be my lil boy,” Weston’s dad wrote on Facebook. “I’ll live the rest of my days with you in my heart. God I wish this was all just a bad dream. You’re free now from all the complications you had to deal with for the last 6 years or so. Fly high baby boy, daddy loves you more than you could have ever known. ❤️”

UPDATE – Whitney’s Instagram post:

HOW DID WESTON GOSA JR DIE?

Weston’s stepmom, Amy Gosa, shared an emotional post on Facebook after Weston’s passing. She sheds light on some of the health issues her stepson had been struggling with. She also reveals details about the terrifying moment they discovered him.

Its really difficult to write this but this morning little Weston passed away. We do not know the cause, they will do an autopsy soon but all we know is we got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted cpr and called an ambulance. The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead. He had several health issues as well as diabetes. We are completely heartbroken and in shock. It was so unexpected. Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced and I hope I never experience it again. He was the most amazing son I could have asked for. He was brilliant, smart, funny and had so much potential in life. It doesn’t feel real. Please keep our family and Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son. Thank you.

Our thoughts are with all of those close to Weston, Jr.

