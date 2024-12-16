|

WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE Lydia Plath wedding website reveals wedding date, registry and more

ByAshley Marie

Starcasm has found Lydia Plath’s wedding website to her newly announced fiance Zac Wyse. See the Welcome to Plathville star’s wedding date, registry, plans for colors, attire and more!

Lydia Plath and Zac Wyse

Lydia Plath is engaged! The Welcome to Plathville cast member will be marrying fiance Zac Wyse in 2025. Announced on Instagram, Wyse was able to pull off the proposal of a lifetime:

She said YES!!! 💍❤️🎉

@lydiajoyplath you are the love of my life! You make me better in ways I never knew possible. You push me closer to the Lord every day and I can’t wait to see what else the Lord has in store for us!
I love you so much and I am so excited to spend the rest of our lives together! ❤️

Thanks to the Plath family and everyone else who made this whole thing possible! We were able to pull off the most elaborate surprise for her and it really made this day so special for us!

Lydia Plath Wedding Website

Lydia Plath and Zac Wyse have a wedding website available to view currently on The Knot. There it is revealed that the Welcome to Plathville star is celebrating her nuptials in the winter, on the very lucky date 2.22.25 to be exact. Aside from the date of February 22, 2025, the location is also leaked… not surprising the reality darling plans to wed in Whigham, GA, where her family property resides.

Will the event take place on her family’s 57-acre farm? It’s very possible, as for the question “Will it be inside or outside,” Lydia’s response is:

Our wedding ceremony will be outside under the trees, and our reception will be outside under a tent.

When it comes to attire, Plath knows that a winter wedding can often be chilly. This is also where she reveals what her wedding color will be: BLUE!

Please wear semi-formal attire, or come as fancy as you’d like! Bring layers for our wedding day. February will most likely be chilly, especially as the sun goes down. Our wedding theme will be blue, so if you’d like to match, feel free to.

Zac and Lydia already have plans for a fancy photographer, which isn’t a surprise at all considering they hard-launched their relationship with a professional photoshoot. As for whether the reality star wants (more) info leaked about her wedding, she is hoping to control the narrative during the special ceremony:

We have hired a professional photographer for the ceremony who will capture all the pictures needed for your hearts desire and ours! At any other time during the day pictures are highly encouraged! We would be delighted to see the day from your point of view.

The couple’s registry, also available on The Knot, features 24 items including hammock, a Yeti Backpack cooler and a Honeymoon Fund where people can give them cash.

You can visit Lydia Plath’s wedding website here (while it is still available): https://www.theknot.com/us/zac-wyse-and-lydia-plath-feb-2025

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



