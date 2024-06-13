Welcome To Plathville will return to TLC for a brand new season on Tuesday, July 16 at 10/9c!
TLC made the announcement earlier today, and also shared the first Welcome To Plathville Season 6 preview trailer!
That is A LOT to unpack!!!
In a press release, TLC provided a bullet point list of things viewers will see play out this season.
Welcome To Plathville Season 6
• Kim Plath and Barry Plath‘s divorce proceedings are still in limbo while each attempts to figure out what’s next in their lives.
• Kim makes a big move that leaves everyone wondering if she can stay afloat.
• Moriah Plath moves in with Barry in Cairo, GA after experiencing a difficult breakup in Tampa.
• To everyone’s surprise, Micah Plath leaves his social single life in Los Angeles for south Florida to live with his mysterious new girlfriend.
• Olivia Plath is living in Los Angeles to try life as a single woman, while Ethan Plath is still in Minnesota and reeling from their decision to divorce.
• Ethan visits his family more often in Cairo now that Olivia is gone, and he realizes he can maintain and build his own relationships without any hesitation.
• For the first time in over a year, Moriah reaches out to Olivia to talk in hopes of letting the past be the past, but Olivia isn’t so sure she’s ready to move on so easily.
• Despite the family going through so much change, the Plaths strive to pull it together and return to the stage for the first time in years to create an unforgettable performance.
Welcome To Plathville Season 6 trailer highlights
The Welcome To Plathville Season 6 preview trailer had A LOT of memorable moments! Below I have compiled my Top 6 in the form of screen caps and brief descriptions:
1. Olivia Plath and Moriah Plath silo-top showdown.
