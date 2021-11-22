The ex of Unexpected mom Rilah Ferrer is once again behind bars in Florida. Anthony Vanelli, father of Rilah’s daughter Malayah, was arrested for battery/domestic violence on Saturday.
According to the arrest report, the alleged incident was between Anthony and a male family member. The man told police that “Anthony went to the bedroom and grabbed him by the leg, trying to get him off the bed.” He added that “he felt threatened by Anthony’s actions and called 911.”
Anthony told the officer on the scene that he did go into the man’s room, but says he only “punched the wall” and “did not touch him.”
There was a woman present who corroborated the alleged victim’s story and Anthony was taken into custody.
It appears that the female witness is Anthony’s grandmother. I assume the male victim is in a relationship with the woman, but they don’t have the same last name so I don’t believe they are married. Anthony listed the female witness as his emergency contact, and he listed the address of the incident as his residence. Unfortunately for Anthony, he has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and the address of the incident.
Anthony’s bond looks to be set at $500. In addition to being in custody on the battery charge, Anthony is also listed as being on “hold for GPS,” which likely means that he will be fitted with a GPS monitoring device prior to his release. He was scheduled for a hearing review today, and his arraignment has been set for December 17.
This weekend’s arrest is just the latest in a long string of arrests for the soon-to-be 20-year-old dad. In October of 2019, Anthony was arrested for domestic violence after an altercation with Rilah.
In February of 2021, Anthony was arrested again after allegedly stealing his grandmother’s car and shooting his former stepdad’s house. He was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling (2nd degree felony) and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm (1st degree misdemeanor). Those charges were later dropped as the prosecutor decided not to move forward with the case.
#Unexpected dad Anthony Vanelli arrested after he allegedly stole his step-grandmother's Mercedes & then donned a mask & hoodie before shooting his step-dad's house. Get all the details from the police report, plus Rilah's scathing response! #UnexpectedTLC https://t.co/0AxGmK8teI
— Starcasm (@starcasm) February 25, 2021
Anthony was right back in jail in April after he allegedly pulled a knife on a woman and told her he didn’t like the guy she was with. Anthony is still facing felony counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His next scheduled hearing in that case is set for December 17.
Meanwhile, the boyfriend of Anthony’s mom, who was featured on the show having man-to-man talks with Anthony, is still awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and burglary with assault or battery (with a firearm). Markos has entered a guilty plea for the burglary charge, but not on the murder charge.
Court records indicate that Markos’ trial was scheduled for November 1, but there have been no updates.
#UNEXPECTED Anthony needs to stop taking advice from his mother Rebecca's boyfriend Markos because Markos is currently in jail in Florida for murder! Get all the details on the terrifying home invasion allegedly orchestrated by Markos earlier this year. https://t.co/BdNytzIU79
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 10, 2019
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com