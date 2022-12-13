Travis Barker restaurant Crossroads Kitchen offers upscale vegan dining; delicious NYE menu

The Barkers are making saying “no” to meat cool.
With the opening of their new vegan restaurant, Travis and Kourtney are giving followers of this lifestyle something delicious to eat – especially on New Years Eve!
Travis Barker vegan icon
One cool thing we got to learn about Travis Barker on The Kardashians is that he is vegan. His lifestyle has officially rubbed off on wife Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and together they have become plant-based icons.
Kourt has been seen eating a lot more than the iconic ‘Kardashian salad‘ these days. In an ad for Daring, the pair feed each other vegan chicken.
Barker’s anti-meat stance is surely one of the biggest reasons he decided to invest in Crossroads Kitchen. A healthy lifestyle that doesn’t harm animals is alright by us!
Crossroads Kitchen history
If you follow Travis’s Instagram, you’ve probably seen a ton of posts about Crossroads Kitchen. It looks like the Blink-182 drummer isn’t just an investor in the restaurant, but he’s also a frequent patron.
Both dining in and grabbing vegan food to-go, the star has been sighted at Crossroads Kitchen far more than at just the grand opening.
The ribbon cutting for the Calabasas location, attended by Kardashian and Barker, seems to have been snipped by none other than Reign Disick!
The menu at Crossroads Kitchen
If you are vegan, we think you’ll be pretty impressed by their menu. Listen to how Chef Tal Ronnen describes Crossroads Kitchen:
Crossroads is an intersection where vegans, flexitarian’s, omnivores and meat eaters can cross paths to share a delicious meal and a good time. We believe great food should be enjoyed by everyone!
On their daily dinner menu we are intrigued by the $15 salad KIWI & AVOCADO (GF) endive / cucumbers / green onion / celery / citrus vinaigrette and the $24 main course SQUASH TORTELLI sage butter / pumpkin seeds / saba.
We also cant stop staring at this dish from the weekday lunch menu:
While it all looks good, the New Years Eve prix fixe by Executive Chef Job Servin is really where it’s at. This 6 course menu looks so delicious, even to a meat-eater!
We love the plays on traditionally animal-based dishes:
Restaurant expansion
Crossroads Kitchen has gotten so much positive attention they’ve been able to expand. There are currently three locations of the upscale vegan restaurant: Los Angeles, Calabasas and Las Vegas.
To make a reservation for up to 6 people at the Calabasas location, click here.
Maybe you’ll run into Kourtney and Travis before they leave on tour with Blink-182 this summer.
