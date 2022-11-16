Everything you need to know about the famous Kardashians salad

Every fan of The Kardashians knows what we mean when we say the “infamous salad.” The big bowls of leafy goodness have been featured since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians days.
You may think you know everything there is to know about the salads, but there’s been a number of updates when it comes to the Kardashians favorite healthy lunch.
Kardashian Salads 2022
Kardashian salads are still relevant. Just as recent as October 2022, Kourtney was discussing the salads with podcast girly Not Skinny but Not Fat.
The biggest takeaway is that the shake has to be just right – which Kardashian-Barker insists is up and down, not the forward-backward motion we originally thought.
In this recent clip from The Kardashians, we see Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim discuss how they made shaking a salad “a phenomenon.”
Another crazy fact that we learn from the video is that Khloe likes to CUT her salad. Her rationale? “Cause I’m a f**king freak!” We love Khloe’s sense of humor!
Kris Jenner is a Health Nut
Something fans may not know is that the Kardashians actually own a stake in the salads they made famous.
Momager Kris Jenner became the very first investor in Health Nut, the company that boasts they have the “perfect solution for anyone who’s looking to live a healthy lifestyle.”
In the press release for the partnership, Jenner says:
Throughout the years, Health Nut’s iconic salads have become a fixture in my home as my family enjoyed countless meals from their Calabasas location. I’ve always valued how Health Nut has been able to deliver convenience without sacrificing high-quality ingredients and outstanding customer service.
The Expansion of Health Nut
The Health Nut website explains that “Health Nut has served healthy and delicious meals to so many loyal customers since our humble beginnings in 1988.” When we first met the brand, they had one Calabasas location.
If you are in California you now have more chances to try the infamous lunch. Today, thanks to the Kardashian-Jenner’s, Health Nut has THREE locations. Their salads are available now in Sherman Oaks, Manhattan Beach, and Woodland Hills.
