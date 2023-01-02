KENDALL + KYLIE announce bridesmaid dress collaboration with Azazie

Fans of Kendall and Kylie Jenner will be excited to hear about their latest collaboration.
The brand KENDALL + KYLIE has partnered with wedding giant Azazie to bring a gorgeous collection of bridesmaids dresses to the market just in time for wedding season.
KENDALL + KYLIE
The KENDALL + KYLIE brand has joined forces with many different partners over the years.
First they linked up with retailer PacSun in 2012 to initially launch their appeal line. Next was a collaboration with TopShop in 2015 which delivered “a series of California-inspired capsule collections.”
Their official website is very helpful and lists all the places you can indulge in Jenner approved looks, with links:
As The Kardashians stars personal styles evolve, so does their clothing label. Their latest venture may actually be their most mature to date…
Jenner, Azazie collaboration
2023 brides, your time is here! The recent announcement of their bridesmaid dress collection with Azazie means the Jenner sisters wedding collaboration is available to you now.
Azazie Official Instagram promotes 𝗔𝘇𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗲 𝗫 𝗞𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗹 + 𝗞𝘆𝗹𝗶𝗲 as a collection filled with iconic looks, standout details and feminine silhouettes.
The Azazie look
If you haven’t heard of Azazie, you probably haven’t been a bridesmaid recently.
The immensely popular retailer describes themselves as the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, accessories and more.
The KENDALL + KYLIE collection is absolutely stunning. Here are a few of our personal favorites:
If you are planning a wedding in 2023 or beyond, you now have the opportunity to add a little Kardashian flare to your event. Lucky!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com