THE KARDASHIANS Khloé Kardashian explains her fear of whales

Khloé Kardashian, the star of The Kardashians on Hulu, explained her fear of whales on the latest episode of her reality show.
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Alexandra Kardashian is a reality star best known for her time on E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The 39 year old is sister to Kim Kardashian and they both currently star on The Kardashians on Hulu.
Khloé currently has 2 kids, a 5 year old daughter named True and a baby boy, 1, officially named Tatum. Kardashian was linked to NBA free agent Tristan Thompson but has since left him due to several acts of infidelity.
The reality star is a successful business woman as well, acting as the founder and CEO of the size inclusive denim and apparel brand Good American.
Khloé’s fear of whales
In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the family travels to Palm Springs, California for a big group vacation in order to bond with each other. The residence they shack up at is near the ocean, and Khloé gets a big surprise when she’s confronted by her biggest fear.
Yes, Khloé Kardashian is afraid of whales. Posting to Twitter about her phobia, medically known as Cetaphobia, the reality star explained her irrational fear:
This has been a phobia of mine for years. I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias. I low-key have a fear of the ocean, but a whale I can’t even look at, it freaks me out so much.
They are ginormous, and we discover new species all the time. Over 80% of our oceans are unchartered. That’s fucking bananas! We don’t even know what’s in there.
Fans came to Khloé’s defense, saying this was the ‘most entertaining’ the show has been in a while:
everyone talking about kim’s “not kourtney” group chat on the premiere of the kardashians but not enough people mentioning the two-minute sequence where khloé explains her deathly fear of whales over an intense orchestral score pic.twitter.com/5OrpGozYP2
— coleman spilde (@colemanjspilde) September 29, 2023
Khloe freaking out about the whales is the funniest thing this show has done in all 4 seasons. pic.twitter.com/SxfDNlokmG
— James Knipe (@jamesknipe_) September 29, 2023
True drawing pictures of whales to fuck with Khloe is too funny 🐳🐋#TheKardashians
— alex mccord’s hives 🌸 (@holly4brav0) September 29, 2023
This is a fear The Kardashians star wants to avoid at all costs, despite people antagonizing her:
Can you guys please stop sending me whale tweets. I’m going to log off. It’s too much lol I’m really getting uncomfortable
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 29, 2023
