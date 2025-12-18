|

TikToker Ashley Trevino arrested for healthcare fraud!

ByStarcasm Staff

Infamous TikToker Ashley “Ash” Trevino (36) was arrested last night (Wednesday December 17, 2025) in Ellis County, Texas around 10 p.m. for two charges related to activities from several years ago.

She was charged with healthcare fraud (between $2500 and $30,000) and secure execution document deception (between $2500 and $30,000.)

Ashely was out on bail this morning (Dec. 18, 2025,) and immediately posted an update to social media. In the following clip, Ash appears jovial and dancing around as she declares “I was locked up. I still don’t got my jewelry.”

Ashely vows to “fight this” despite haters praying on her downfall.

@the_sipandscroll

Well not fresh but #ashtrevino #ashupdates #ashjail #unclefester #fyp

♬ original sound – The sip and scroll

Ash Trevion skyrocketed to Internet fame a few years ago and became known for being an “inmate hopper” for dating multiple incarcerated men. Most of the critiques against her have stemmed from how she’s treated her children, often prioritizing her online fame over her children’s wellbeing.

Before achieving online fame, Ashely worked at a dentist office. When she quit, Ash made racist remarks about the office’s new management. “I chose to leave because they were Indians and I’m not working under no Indian” Ash said of her decision to leave her place of employment.



