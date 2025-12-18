|

Unbelievable reason why Jasmine Pineda’s boyfriend Matt left her

90 Day Fiancé‘s Jasmine Pineda revealed her boyfriend Matt has been MIA for days following what she believed was proof he was secretly sending packages to another woman, but it was all just a misunderstanding.

Jasmine says she freaked out when she saw packages being delivered to “Elizabeth” on her Amazon storefront, and immediately thought Matt was sending packages to a woman he cheated on her with, known as “Romanian Elizabeth.”
She says she didn’t give him time to explain himself before he left, and only found out that the packages were sent to their city, Elizabeth, NJ, after chatting with a friend.

This all happened around Dec. 16, and Jasmine has continued to upload Facebook posts begging Matt to come home, the latest being only 3 hours ago.




