My Strange Addiction returns to TLC in January 2026 VIDEO

TLC announced today that My Strange Addiction will be returning with brand new episodes after a ten-year hiatus! Featuring lots of “compelling compulsions and fascinating fixations,” the new season is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 7 at 9/8c.

In addition to the announcement, TLC also released a My Strange Addiction preview trailer that will definitely exercise your cringe muscles.

“Over the years, MY STRANGE ADDICTION has built a passionate fan base that never stopped talking about it, sharing the most viral moments, and asking when we’d bring it back,” says TLC’s SVP of Production and Development Alon Orstein in a press release.

“The new season delivers everything people love about the series,” Orstein continues. “It’s bold, surprising, and completely unforgettable. TLC is proud to continue showcasing the stories that endlessly captivate audiences, with the real and extraordinary human experiences you truly cannot find anywhere else.”

The press release includes details about many of the people and their strange addictions who will be featured in the new season. Below are some quotes from the release along with screen caps from the trailer:

In the season premiere, Wendy from Florida reveals her lifelong habit of eating two pounds of raw meat a day at her fiancé’s family BBQ, prompting concern over the health risks she’s long ignored.

In Las Vegas, Craig, a bodybuilder whose teenage bulking hobby has spiraled into a 360-pound obsession faces a stark choice between his dream physique and his deteriorating health.

And Kathryn in Virginia is a serial food snorter. She has abandoned chewing her food after a college dare and now blends and snorts all her meals, prepares to confess her secret to her new boyfriend Alex, unsure whether he’ll accept her habit or head for the hills.

Further addictions this season will range from Anthony, a performer whose love of the stage and theater was the gateway to eating several makeup products a week, to Carlos, who insists his daily bug-eating habit is harmless despite his partner’s fears.

Sarah, a young woman whose relationship with an AI chatbot boyfriend begins to strain her close-knit family, while Kaylyn copes with childhood grief by foraging and eating grass every day. Socratis, a veteran battling PTSD, has filled his home with more than a hundred snakes after discovering their calming effect, and Tajah, a 35-year-old whose lifelong thumb-sucking habit has caused skin damage and derailed her dating life.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com