Threads’ Viral Pink Cake Dispute Explained: Customer Complaint, Refund and Backlash

A disagreement over the precise shade of a custom birthday cake has become a viral Threads controversy, with thousands of people dissecting the cake, the customer’s messages and the bakery’s response.

The dispute involved a customer posting under the name @krismoliindigo and Tide & Treats, a San Diego-based custom cake business. The customer said she had expected a light mauve-pink cake based on an inspiration photo but believed the finished product looked peach instead.

“I was expecting a light tinted mauve pink and I received a peachy pink,” she wrote in her public complaint, saying that she was ultimately more upset about the service than the color itself.

The inspiration photo showed a tall, pale-pink cake with sculptural piping and an assortment of flowers, including several vivid hot-pink blooms.

The customer supplied the flowers used on her cake. When the baker sent a photograph of the finished product, she explained that some of the roses were too large to place at the front and that she had added an extra green flower to balance the arrangement.

The customer initially acknowledged that the cake had “come out pretty,” but said the frosting looked peach and was not the shade she wanted.

The baker responded that the lighting in the first photograph was yellow and later provided another image in which the cake appeared cooler and more pink. She described the frosting as a neutral pink taken from the customer’s reference photograph.

The customer remained dissatisfied, however, arguing that there were many shades of pink and that the cake did not resemble the color in the inspiration image.

As the conversation continued, the two went back and forth about the flowers.

The baker pointed out that the frosting was similar in color to some of the carnations the customer had provided. The customer responded that the flowers were not supposed to match the icing and that the design was supposed to have more contrast.

She also began raising other concerns, including the cake’s piping, its shape and what she described as a missing dusting effect. However, she said the frosting color remained her principal complaint.

The customer eventually said she would rather have a white cake and asked whether the baker could redo the icing.

The baker said she had already spent approximately five hours making the cake and had other orders to complete. She also explained that she routinely prepared cakes the night before pickup and could not immediately strip and re-ice the completed order.

The customer argued that changing the icing should not take much longer and called the bakery’s refusal to do so “very lazy.” She then said she would not collect the cake and threatened to leave negative reviews if the situation was not corrected.

The exchange became increasingly tense as the customer accused the baker of ruining part of her birthday and failing to provide satisfactory customer service.

She also requested her money back and said she would dispute the charge with her bank if the bakery refused.

The baker responded that she did not appreciate the customer’s tone but agreed that there was no reason to continue the dispute. She then said she would refund the customer’s deposit.

The customer shared the dispute publicly, posting her complaint alongside multiple screenshots of the private messages. The post quickly attracted thousands of responses, but most of the reaction was supportive of Tide & Treats rather than the customer.

Commenters began placing the inspiration photograph and finished cake side by side. Many argued that the frosting colors were either identical or close enough to be considered a successful interpretation.

Others said the largest difference was not the frosting but the flowers. The inspiration cake included brighter, darker pink flowers, while many of the flowers provided for the customer’s cake were pale pink or green.

Because the customer had supplied the flowers, commenters argued that the baker could not be held entirely responsible for the finished arrangement having less contrast.

Some users also said the baker had acted reasonably by explaining the lighting difference, offering the completed cake and eventually returning the deposit.

After the controversy spread, Tide & Treats posted its own photograph of the finished cake, which looked even more like the source photo than the previous photos.

“This cake may not have ended up where it was originally intended,” the bakery wrote, while indicating that it remained proud of the work that had gone into the design. The post received an outpouring of supportive comments from people who praised the cake and said the dispute had introduced them to the business.