LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Keirsten’s car crash, kidnapping, gunfire incident with ex in 2023

Love After Lockup single mom Keirsten says on the show that she prefers her men a little rough around the edges. She was not exaggerating.

“Before I met Brady, I was in a relationship with a man who had drug problems, and it was a very, very volatile situation,” Keirsten said in her Love After Lockup intro. As Starcasm previously revealed, that “very, very volatile” relationship culminated with an epic altercation in March of 2023 that included one car ramming another, Keirsten on the hood of a moving vehicle, and multiple reported gunshots.

KEIRSTEN AND JESSE CRASH AND KIDNAPPING

Keirsten dated a man named Jesse off and on in 2022 and 2023. During this time the two filed multiple police reports accusing the other of assault, theft, and more. (Check our previous article on Keirsten’s arrest history for details on some of those incidents.)

The incident with the car crash, kidnapping, and alleged gunshots was early in the evening on March 7, 2023. The chain of events leading up to the incident started with a dispute over ownership of a Pontiac G6. (The vehicle’s title had Keirsten and Jesse’s name on it, both both later told police the other’s name was forged.)

Jesse drove the Pontiac to work and Keirsten arrived at his workplace around noon trying to take it back. Jesse’s boss saw that Keirsten’s presence was causing a disturbance, so he asked her to leave — which she did without incident.

Later the same day, Jesse was at another woman’s house and had received multiple calls from Keirsten in regards to the car. Keirsten had a friend named Shelby drive her in an attempt to find Jesse and the car, and they started driving to the woman’s house where Jesse was.

There was a phone conversation between Keirsten and Jesse. Soon after the conversation ended, they saw each other on a county road heading in opposite directions. At this point, Keirsten’s account of what happened and Jesse’s account of what happened diverge.

#LoveAfterLockup It's no wonder Keirsten likes bad boys because she's a bit of a bad girl herself! Exclusive details on Keirsten's arrest history with mug shot photos: https://t.co/0FkigScy0H pic.twitter.com/AtS25ORz6e — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 2, 2026

KEIRSTEN’S ACCOUNT OF WHAT HAPPENED

Keirsten says she had Shelby pull over on the side of the road. Keirsten was getting out of the car when Jesse rammed into Shelby’s car.

Keirsten says Jesse started to drive off after the collision and she “jumped on the hood of car because she was scared [Jesse] would run her over.” Keirsten “held onto the car by the windshield wipers while [Jesse] drove up the road an unknown distance.”

Jesse continued to drive until they were no longer visible by Shelby. Keirsten jumped off the hood and Jesse stopped the car.

As Jesse was getting out of the car, Keirsten says he pulled out a gun. “He then and fired a shot as she ran towards the passenger side, then fired two more shots towards her head,” reads the police report. Keirsten claims that Jesse “made comments about killing her” during this time.

As Keirsten was running around the car, she says she dropped her phone. She got into the back seat of the car and tried to lock it, “but was not fast enough.”

At some point, Jesse picked up Keirsten’s phone and threw the phone in front of the car. With Keirsten in the car, he drove off and ran over the phone in the process. Keirsten claims Jesse told her he ran over the phone so she couldn’t call police.

Jesse then drove to where Shelby was still on the roadside and he asked Shelby if she had called the police. She told Jesse she did call police.

(Police records indicate Shelby called 911 and reported hearing gunshots and a woman scream after Jesse drove off with Keirsten on the hood.)

Jesse drove away with Keirsten still in the vehicle, and Keirsten says she told Shelby, “If anything happens to me it was Jesse.”

According to Keirsten, Jesse left and “drove over 90mph on U.S. Highway 63 toward West Plains.” Keirsten says she begged Jesse to stop the car and let her out multiple times. She claims Jesse told her “he would wreck into the back of a semi and kill them both.”

Jesse drove to his grandfather’s house then told Keirsten “to exit the vehicle, go in the house with her and to act like nothing happened.” Keirsten refused to exit the vehicle.

Police later arrived on the scene and Jesse was arrested.

JESSE’S ACCOUNT OF WHAT HAPPENED

Jesse’s story about what happened differed from Keirsten’s in many ways. Their stories essentially line up until the car crash.

Jesse says Shelby “intentionally rammed his car,” causing the accident.

After the collision, Jesse says he and Keirsten both got out of their vehicles and began to argue. At some point, Jesse says Keirsten jumped on the hood of his car and refused to get off.

Jesse says he “drove a short distance down the County Road with [Keirsten] on the hood of the car.” When Keirsten did finally get off the hood, she got into the back seat and refused to get out.

Jesse says he did speak with Shelby and she informed him she was calling the police.

Jesse then drove to his grandfather’s house.

When asked by police about the reported gun shots, Jesse said there were none.

Police informed Jesse that Deputies had located two 9mm shell casings at the scene. They asked Jesse if there was any reason his DNA or fingerprints would be on those shell casings.

Jesse said Keirsten had “recently returned some of his property, including a crown royal bag containing 9mm shell casings.” Jesse “made statements to the effect that [Keirsten] could have planted the shell casings at the scene and that these casings would have been taken from his property and would have his DNA and fingerprints on them.”

DID JESSE FIRE A GUN AT KEIRSTEN?

As mentioned above, two 9mm shell casings were located in the vicinity of where Keirsten and Jesse got into an altercation.

Police later executed a search warrant on Jesse’s grandfather’s house and they found two 9mm pistols and 9mm ammunition. The shell casings from the scene matched the brand of 9mm ammunition located at Jesse’s grandfather’s residence.

Police also found spent 9mm ammunition in the basement that also matched the brand of ammunition at the scene.

The recovered evidence, combined with Keirsten’s testimony and the call from Shelby stating she heard gunshots, was enough for police to believe Jesse did fire a gun during his altercation with Keirsten, which resulted in additional felony charges.

JESSE’S CRIMINAL CHARGES AND CONVICTION

Jesse was arrested and charged with the following — all of which are felonies:

First degree attempted domestic assault Second degree kidnapping Unlawful possession of a firearm Armed criminal action Unlawful use of a weapon First degree property damage

Later, misdemeanor charges of assault and driving with a suspended license were added.

Jesse struck an Alford plea deal in regards to the felony assault charge in exchange for the other 7 charges being dismissed. He was sentenced to four years in prison in November of 2023.

Jesse was released on probation in March of 2024. He later violated probation for driving on a suspended license, firearm possession, and several other charges.

As of July 12, 2026, Jesse is on probation with a laundry list of charges that include theft, burglary, assault, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com