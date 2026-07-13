LHHATL Tommie Lee arrested for felony at World Cup match in Miami

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘s Tommie Lee (aka Atasha Jefferson) found herself back in jail in Miami over the weekend. The 42-year-old reality star is facing a felony charge after reportedly being arrested at the England versus Norway World Cup match.

According to court records, Tommie Lee was arrested July 11 on a felony count of interference with a sporting or entertainment event. She posted her $1,000 bond and was released on Sunday, July 12. She has an arraignment hearing scheduled for September 9.

According to NBC 6 South Florida, Tommie Lee was one of six people arrested during the England and Norway World Cup match.

“During the match, approximately 60,024 fans attended,” The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Sunday. “MDSO made a total of 6 arrests and recorded 19 stadium ejections. These incidents were isolated in nature and were addressed promptly and effectively by law enforcement personnel.”

The only other person arrested for the same charge as Tommie Lee was a 24-year-old man named Khalid Baker. It’s unclear if the arrests are connected.

WHAT DOES TOMMIE LEE’S CHARGE MEAN?

Below is an excerpt from the Florida statute regarding interference with a sporting or entertainment event:

(2) A person may not: (a) Intentionally touch or strike a covered participant during a covered event against the will of the covered participant, or intentionally cause bodily harm to a covered participant during a covered event; (b) Willfully enter or remain in a restricted area during a covered event without being authorized, licensed, or invited to enter or remain in such a restricted area; or (c) Willfully enter or remain in a venue during a ticketed covered event wherein attendance exceeds 5,000 persons, without being authorized, licensed, or invited to enter or remain in such venue. (3) A person who: (a) Violates paragraph (2)(a) or paragraph (2)(b) commits a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or by a fine of not more than $2,500. (b) Violates paragraph (2)(c) commits a felony of the third degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, s. 775.083, or s. 775.084. (c) Solicits another person to violate subsection (2) by offering money or any other thing of value to another to engage in specific conduct that constitutes such a violation commits a felony of the third degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, s. 775.083, or s. 775.084.

Given that Tommie Lee was charged with a felony, there are only two situations that apply.

1. Tommie Lee entered the World Cup match without being authorized, licensed, or invited to enter. In other words, she didn’t have a ticket.

2. Tommie Lee paid (or offered something of value to) someone to violate subsection 2 above.

I assume the most likely scenario is Tommie Lee did not have a ticket.

Starcasm will continue to look into her charge and share any additional information.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com