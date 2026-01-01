| |

VERUCA SALT divorce update: restraining order, fraud accusations

ByStarcasm Staff

Influencer Veruca Salt, who is in the process of divorcing her husband after two months together (they married after knowing each other just two weeks,) is now seeking legal action against him after she said he stole from her.

Two days after Veruca says she was granted a restraining order, she received a notification from banking app indicating that over $2000 had been paid to a rental company.

She reported him to the police for identity theft and for stealing her physical belongings.

@verucasalt444

once a bum always a bum 🫣

♬ original sound – veruca 🔮🕸️🕷️

Veruca has also accused her ex of accessing her phone while she was asleep to get access to her financial accounts and to send pictures she took of him abusing her to himself.

@verucasalt444

just the tip of the iceberg 😭

♬ original sound – veruca 🔮🕸️🕷️




Web Analytics


Similar Posts

YouTube family vlogger coached son to cry more and appear more emotional and sad for thumbnail
| | |

YouTube family vlogger coached son to cry more and appear more emotional and sad for thumbnail

ByStarcasm Staff

Family vlogger Jordan Cheyenne forgot to edit out a scene from her vlog where she’s seen coaching her emotionally distraught son to appear “more sad” and repeat what she tells him. The son, who is genuinely upset of their dog’s Parvo diagnosis is already crying when his mother tells him to “look like he’s crying.”…

Did TikToker Kayla Gardner break up with her boyfriend after she caught him cheating on cruise security cameras?
| | |

Did TikToker Kayla Gardner break up with her boyfriend after she caught him cheating on cruise security cameras?

ByVioleta Idyll

When TikTok influencer Kayla Gardner @Kayla.nicole.g went on a cruise she had no idea that her life was about to change forever. When her boyfriend went to “get food,” Kayla’s friend randomly flipped to the ship’s surveillance camera footage and found him flirting with another woman. @kayla.g21 congrats, i know ♬ what was I made…

Lee Sutton May
| | |

My 600 Lb Life stars call out Lee Sutton after his alleged affair with a married woman

ByJohn

My 600 Lb Life star Lee Sutton is getting dragged for allegedly cheating on longtime partner Rena Kiser with a married woman — and some of Lee’s My 600 Lb Life co-stars are joining in. Yesterday, we broke the story of Rena’s split from Lee and her reveal of his infidelity. Since then, Lee’s been…

Mob Wives: Drita and Karen Twitter fight explodes following Big Ang funeral accusations
| | | | |

Mob Wives: Drita and Karen Twitter fight explodes following Big Ang funeral accusations

ByJohn

The ongoing Drita and Karen Twitter fight just went full-blown nuclear! The two have disagreed for days over what was and wasn’t requested of Karen Gravano during last week’s funeral for Big Ang; now, both women have decided to let their feud go very malicious–and very, very public. The roots of this particular Drita and Karen Twitter…

PHOTOS Kirby Jenner is Kendall’s fraternal twin and the Andy Kaufman of Instagram
| | |

PHOTOS Kirby Jenner is Kendall’s fraternal twin and the Andy Kaufman of Instagram

ByJohn

Kirby Jenner has become just enough of a social media phenomenon to pick up a sizeable following and a fair bit of acclaim, but not big enough to blow up his (her?) carefully crafted joke. Which joke is that Kirby Jenner is actually the fraternal twin of Kendall Jenner, who is currently best-known for parlaying…

Influencer Veruca Salt married man she’d only known for two weeks, divorced him two months later
| |

Influencer Veruca Salt married man she’d only known for two weeks, divorced him two months later

ByStarcasm Staff

In October, Australian TikTok creator and OF model “Veruca Salt 444” shocked her viewers when she announced that she’d married an American man she’d met only two weeks prior. Just two months later, she revealed they were already divorcing and called him a “scammer.” When she announced the whirlwind marriage, she acknowledged that the decision…