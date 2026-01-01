VERUCA SALT divorce update: restraining order, fraud accusations

Influencer Veruca Salt, who is in the process of divorcing her husband after two months together (they married after knowing each other just two weeks,) is now seeking legal action against him after she said he stole from her.

Two days after Veruca says she was granted a restraining order, she received a notification from banking app indicating that over $2000 had been paid to a rental company.

She reported him to the police for identity theft and for stealing her physical belongings.

Veruca has also accused her ex of accessing her phone while she was asleep to get access to her financial accounts and to send pictures she took of him abusing her to himself.











