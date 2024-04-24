There’s two Joe Bradleys on Bravo now and they’re friends

There are TWO Bravo reality star men named Joe Bradley. Do Southern Hospitality‘s “Joey Bottles” and the Below Deck Mediterranean‘s newcomer Joe Bradley know each other?
Find out more about BOTH leading men and see DM’s from their longtime friendship below…
Two Joe Bradley on Bravo
There are two men named Joe Bradley currently starring on Bravo reality series, and if that sounds confusing enough… they’re internet friends! Yes Joe Bradley, known lovingly as “Joey Bottles” on Southern Hospitality, was DMed by the new star of Below Deck Mediterranean of the same moniker well before his TV fame.
As it turns out, the pair immediately hit it off…
The star of Southern Hospitality posted the shout out to the “new” Joe Bradley, confirming that the name twins have been messaging each other for four years. Below you can see the screenshot of the DM where the Below Deck Mediterranean star called Joe Bradley’s name “shit, mate.” (L O freaking L…)
Below Deck Mediterranean
So who is Below Deck‘s Joe Bradley? This JB is a Spanish deckhand on the upcoming season 9 for the series Mediterranean spin-off, lead by Captain Sandy Yawn. According to the official Bravo meet-the-cast website, this is Joe Bradley’s bio:
Hometown: Alicante, Spain
Birth date: March 18
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Years of experience in the yachting industry: 3
Favorite off-boat activities: “Rock climbing, go karting, motorbikes, the awe of sunsets, dancing, playing the guitar, piano and swimming.”
Special skills: “I play the guitar, piano and speak fluent Spanish.”
Who do you miss most from home when you’re traveling for work? “The most beautiful, kind and powerful woman this world has to offer … my mother.”
What is your wildest charter story from your career? “There was a Catamaran crash in Italy. A huge Catamaran lost power and crashed against all the boats.”
What are the smallest tips you’ve ever gotten? “I had a guy onboard who owned a nut packaging company and I got a packet of nuts. They weren’t even salted.”
The trailer for the upcoming season shows the deckhand hooking up with a cast member so it looks as if the newbie is hitting the ground running…
Southern Hospitality
SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Joe Bradley information and sexiest photos
We gotta show some love to the original Joe Bradley, VIP Host and front door hottie at Leva Bonaparte’s Republic Garden & Lounge. Known by fans as “Joey Bottles,” this JB has been on Bravo for two seasons starring on the emerging reality series Southern Hospitality.
Joe Bradley was caught in the middle of two warring friend groups last season and a third installment has been confirmed! Can’t wait to see what the OG JB has been up to… we’re seriously hoping it’s officially dating costar Maddi Reese…
Below Deck Mediterranean returns for Season 9 with a 75-minute supersized episode on Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Bravo.
