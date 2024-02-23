SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY TJ Dinch CONFIRMS Luann de Lesseps and Joe Bradley hookup in leaked DM

Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley is getting a taste of his own medicine. In season 2 of the Bravo reality series Joey Bottles is accused of showing DJ Maddi Reese a group chat that didn’t involve her. Now TJ Dinch is leaking DM‘s of his own and they are pretty damning.
Is this message the proof that Joe Bradley and Real Housewives of New York‘s Luann de Lesseps hooked up?
Southern Hospitality reunion
The Southern Hospitality reunion aired last night and a hot topic was whether or not star Joe Bradley, 28, hooked up with Real Housewives of New York‘s Luann de Lesseps, 58, after they were featured on an episode of Watch What Happens Live together.
Maddie drops some tea re: countess Luanne and Joe Bradley #joebradley #luanndelesseps #danielleolivera #summerhouse #southernhospitality #joebradley #maddireese #madisonreese #andycohen #sheprose #levabonaparte #southerncharm #bravotv #realitytv #sheprose #bravoholics #bravoaddict #bravo #bravoobsessed #realhousewives #bravotiktoker #realitytvclips #realitytvtiktok #fyp #bravotvvideos #bravotvlover #bravotv🍾 #bravotvjunkie #bravotvpodcast #tvtok #realhousewivestiktok #realhousewivesoftiktok #popculture #messytiktok
Even though Bradley was dating Danielle Olivera from Summer House at the time there was still rumors due to sparks flying between the May/December Bravo celebs.
While Joe Bradley has coyly avoided talking about the hookup and even went as far as to deny it during the Southern Hospitality reunion, when prodded by Andy Cohen, Dinch he was 99% sure that the hookup DID took place.
Joe Bradley was being wishy-washy yet again and TJ was not having it… now, he’s coming with receipts.
Did Joe Bradley and Luann de Lesseps hook up?
Getting a taste of his own medicine, Joe Bradley is now on the receiving end of drama involving leaked messages. TJ Dinch shared this DM from Joe, seemingly confirming the rumors with The Countess, and exposing himself as an asshole, in one fail swoop. Not Joey Bottles!
Peep this DM that Dinch posted to his Instagram story after the Southern Hospitality reunion aired:
While it’s always possible that this was edited as much as Trevor‘s phone call with Sammie, in all likelihood Luann and Joe Bradley hooked up after the Thursday, January 25 episode of WWHL. That would explain why he and Danielle Olivera are publicly calling it quits after four months…
Good for Joe Bradley, honestly… hopefully Lu showed him a couple of tricks!
Okay but hear me out – there’s bad in bed cuz you don’t care and there’s bad in bed cuz you don’t know better. Joe Bradley just needs to have an affair with an older woman and he’ll be good to go. You can’t cure apathy (ie. Shep)
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) January 26, 2024
