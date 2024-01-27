SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Joe Bradley information and sexiest photos

Resident hottie Joe Bradley from Southern Hospitality on Bravo is the sexy VIP Host that has everyone talking.
See ‘Joey Bottles’ sexiest Instagram photos below, including throwbacks from when he was a college cutie (you’ll want to see them to believe them…)
Southern Hospitality
Southern Hospitality is a new realty television series on Bravo that is currently airing its second season.
The show, which exists in the Southern Charm universe, follows the young employees of Leva Bonaparte’s restaurant Republic Garden & Lounge. Along with her CEO Lea Aylor, Bonaparte runs a tight ship for a Charleston nightclub.
The cast of Southern Hospitality includes Maddi Reese, Mia Alario, Will Kulp, Emmy Sharrett, Mikel Simmons, Grace Lilly, Lucía Peña, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Oisin O’Neill and Joe Bradley.
Girls and gays – Joe Bradley smash right? Like smash smash? #SouthernHospitality pic.twitter.com/fseUJSJtP6
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) January 25, 2024
Joe Bradley hot photos
Twitter exploded when asked if Joe Bradley, 28, was worth a “smash” (a sexual reference meaning you’d be interested in sleeping with him.)
The comments below highlight just how hot the VIP host at Republic really is.
Hundo P …1000% smash 🙂
— Rick Zhampagne 🍁 ♊️ (@RickZhampagne) January 26, 2024
— XoXo Gossip Gay (@gay_rhony) January 26, 2024
Let’s dive into some sexy photos that we’ve uncovered from the Southern Hospitality star’s Instagram. Up first, a throwback to when Joey Bottles was just 18 years old – the beginning of him posting shirtless pics on social media. This photo was posted in 2014.
In 2017 Joe Bradley was a student at the University of Michigan where he pursued art and design alongside communications before dropping out. While there JB undoubtedly attended a lot of parties.
Below he is featured shirtless again next to his friend, the first photo to include glasses which many find enhances Joe Bradley’s sexiness.
Joe Bradley started working at Republic Garden & Lounge with dreams of making it in the hospitality business. His bio on Bravo.com claims he wishes to follow in Leva’s footsteps.
Hailing from a successful family in Atlanta, Joe Bradley has always felt that he has a lot to live up to. After dropping out of college and trying his hand at a string of entry-level jobs, he finally found his calling as VIP Host at Republic. Joe wants to follow in Leva’s footsteps as a restaurant and nightlife impresario. Though he tries to prove that he’s management material, his co-workers remind him that he isn’t the big boss.
While on the reality show, he has posted several sexy photos from filming, like this one below with costar TJ Dinch.
Joey Bottles currently lives in Charleston, South Carolina and is friends with several cast members from the other Bravo series Summer House. Currently Bradley is linked to Danielle Olivera, though the two are rumored to already be pumping the breaks.
In fact, in shocking news out of Watch What Happens Live… apparently JB hooked up with Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps.
And she, the cougar to teach him for the rest of us that he needs https://t.co/ZoUdyIhW96
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) January 26, 2024
A return of the glasses…
Shirtless with a dog… can you say “Tinder Profile?”
Model behavior…
An official Bravo hottie…
The gang’s all hot… we mean here….
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com