Does Scott Disick only date younger women?

Scott Disick was introduced to the world as Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend in season one of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2010.) Since then, his dating life has been quite a spectacle.
Does anyone else think about how Scott disick only dates young girls.. like a year above legal 🥴🥴 am I the only one weirded out?
Scott being very self-aware and open about the fact he only dates “young girls” is very weird to me because he isn’t even pretending to be in denial #TheKardashians
After separating from Kardashian in 2015, Disick, 39, began to date a slew of ‘younger’ women. The internet has assigned him the reputation of only dating young models and celebrities, but is this really the case?
Turns out, Scott has had some age appropriate dates lately. Check out the proper ladies Scott has been entertaining:
Rebecca Donaldson (27)
Alright, so 12 years is probably surprising to some, but 27 is basically 30 and when you consider the fact that Sofia Richie was 19 when she and Scott dated, Rebecca Donaldson seems like a big step in the right direction.
Donaldson is a British model, and was Scott’s date to the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians in early 2022. At the event she looked demure and elegant, while Disick seemed comfortable to be there – something we usually hope for him but don’t necessarily expect.
While the couple did end up splitting, their relationship didn’t cause too much drama in the tabloids – another sign of their shared maturity.
Kimberly Stewart (43)
Disick has most recently been linked to Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart. The (very!) age appropriate socialite was born August 20, 1979.
Kimberly Stewart also has another thing going for her- she is a mother. Yes, Scott Disick isn’t just dating someone in their 40’s, he’s dating a MILF!
Rumor has it her daughter Delilah, 11 (with actor Benicio del Torro!) and Penelope, 10, have been “getting along.” Playdates with the kids? Scott Disick has come a long way…
Will Scott keep up his run of seasoned women or will he slide back into the DM’s of someone from Gen Z. Only time will tell, but we feel optimistic…
