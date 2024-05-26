90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life‘s Vanessa Guerra has made her split from Colt official! And despite an offer from TLC, the couple is not going to try to save their marriage on 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort Season 2!
Vanessa’s dramatic weight loss
A couple months after Vanessa announced she had lost more than 250 pounds by breaking up with husband Colt Johnson, she shared a mirror selfie revealing she had lost even more weight!
The image had a lot of people on social media openly wondering whether or not Vanessa was using Ozempic to help shed the pounds. Vanessa was quick to respond and assure everyone her weight loss was not due to the diabetes drug.
Vanessa credits Andy Frisella’s “75 Hard” program. She shared a post in her Instagram stories with a lengthy quote from Andy Frisella about how achievements are rarely easy.
“Thissssss!” Vanessa wrote over the quote. “DO THE WORK! F*** all of you saying I’m on Ozempic 💀🖕.”
Vanessa files for divorce from Colt
After sharing the frustrated Ozempic denial post, Vanessa opened up her Instagram stories to questions from her followers. During the brief Q&A, Vanessa claimed she has filed for divorce from Colt!
“Are you still married to Colt?” a follower asked. “I filed, but he’s not signing,” Vanessa replied, adding a couple shrug emoji.
Starcasm can exclusively confirm there is an active Vanessa Guerra and Colt Johnson divorce case in Nevada. The case was originally filed on April 20.
Court records indicate the filing was a joint petition submitted by Vanessa. Both Vanessa and Colt are listed as joint petitioners on the filing.
There is a docket entry on May 8 for an “order denying joint petition with leave to resubmit.” There are no details available, but I would assume this is because Colt has not signed off on the filing?
The status of the divorce is currently listed as “Pending Active.”
Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra secretly married in Reno, Nevada in February of 2021.
Vanessa and Colt on The Last Resort Season 2
As many 90 Day Fiancé fans are likely aware, Colt and Vanessa were cast to be on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort. The two were in Florida with the rest of the cast, but their appearance was nixed after Colt severely injured himself on a trampoline.
Vanessa later revealed that Colt’s injury resulted in more than $250,000 in medical bills, and she absolutely lambasted 90 Day Fiancé producers for how they were treated during the process.
Despite Vanessa trashing Sharp Entertainment publicly, it seems producers were still interested in filming the couple for the second season of The Last Resort.
“Ever going to be on TV again?” a follower asked Vanessa as part of her Instagram Q&A.
“Had the opportunity to go on the second season of Last Resort,” Vanessa replied, before adding “DENIED.”
Vanessa also offered some advice during her Q&A that seemed to be a very obvious jab at Coltee:
Learn to say NO when someone’s disrespecting you or your values. You’ll gain so much self respect in that alone. Don’t lose yourself trying to keep someone that’s not worth having around ❤️❤️
