RHOSLC Brooks Marks signs to Ford Models

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks’ son has just signed to Ford Models.
See his official headshot photos here and read his famous family’s reactions…
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is the newest Housewives franchise on Bravo, and for many, it is their favorite. Filming just wrapped on its 4th season and fans couldn’t be more excited for the return of Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, and Meredith Marks.
Meredith Marks is a New York transplant, jewelry designer and all around bath tub legend. She shares three children with her Bravo-hottie husband Seth Marks: Reid, Chloe, Brooks.
Brooks has had a few cameos on RHOSLC, including the time he got into it with Jen Shah about flashing her private parts during a casual night at his house.
The fashion designer gained some fans of his own, even though some people are split as to whether Housewives kids should have confessionals.
Brooks Marks: model
Brooks Marks is making a name for himself all on his own now as he’s just announced that he has signed with Ford Models. The modelling agency has a long history and Brooks has been a part of it for a while – he was also a Ford model when he was a kid.
These are the stunning photos Marks posted in the Instagram outlining his new job. We think he looks amazing:
Comments from his family include:
@meredithmarks I remember when that last photo was taken — my handsome boy 💖💖💖
@sethstock Proof that becoming who we are born to be never denied perseveranceSo proud of you and your steadfast commitment towards chasing your dreams.
Keep pushing!!!!
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@chloemarkss in you SLAY era. PERIODDDDD.
Ford Models
Ford Models has been around for decades since it was founded in 1946 by Eileen and Jerry Ford. They have models based out of New York, Paris, LA, Chicago, Miami, and even São Paulo.
Ford was the first company to give money advances to their models who had done jobs that had been completed but not yet paid. The Ford family also had the tradition of allowing teenage models who originated far from New York City to stay in their home.
Brooks Marks is joining a famous list of models. Other personalities you may know who pose for Ford are Sui He, Monica Aksamit and Daniel Di Tomasso. Ford employs both male and female clients.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com