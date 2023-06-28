MY UNORTHODOX LIFE Robert Brotherton encourages Ozempic use, “run, don’t walk”

While most celebrities are denying that they are on Ozempic, My Unorthodox Life star Robert Brotherton is not only admitting it but flaunting it.
See his results here, and listen to the podcast where the reality star spills ALL the tea…
My Unorthodox Life
My Unorthodox Life is a Netflix reality show that has had 2 seasons since its debut in 2021. The series follows Julia Haart, an ex-Orthodox Jewish woman as she navigates life outside her strict religious community.
Other stars of the series include her children: Shlomo, Batsheva, Miriam, and Aron… as well as her quirky assistant Robert Brotherton and his on-again-off-again fiancé Ra’ed Saade.
A third series of the season has yet to be announced, but due to its popularity, it is likely we will get one soon.
Robert Brotherton
Robert Brotherton has worked with Julia Haart for many years, and gained much popularity after being featured on her reality series My Unorthodox Life. A loyal partner, Brotherton has a lot of patience for Haart’s antics.
Brotherton has an exciting first few seasons, showing off his Connecticut oasis, highlighting his cabaret singing career, and even meeting his birth mother for the first time on television.
He also got engaged to Ra’ed Saade in the finale of season two, but we are getting mixed signals on social media as to if they’re still together.
Robert has always struggled with his weight. During My Unorthodox Life he undergoes plastic surgery to “snatch” his stomach and abs which gives him much confidence. Turns out he’s trying his hand at the harder stuff now…
Fixing Famous People
On the podcast Fixing Famous People, Robert Brotherton discusses his journey using the diabetes medicine Ozempic for his own weight loss. The description of Fixing Famous People is as follows:
Each week, Television Producers Chris DeRosa and Dominick Pupa decide which of their plethora of celebrity clients needs the most help, and hold nothing back as they take turns pitching ideas of how to best fix the famous person’s crumbling public image. With a slew of hilarious guests and hotter-than-hot takes on the stories dominating the Entertainment News cycle, Chris and Dominick are here to transform the reputations of the stars that are clearly NOT just like us!
On the episode, Brotherton raves about Ozempic and says that it isn’t taking the drug away from diabetics who need it:
Not only can they (make more) but they do. This pharmaceutical company went to the FDA and got it approved for weight loss and just slapped another name on it, its called “Wegovy” and its just not covered by insurance. It’s the same exact thing.
Discussing the price of the drug, Robert explains how the increase in popularity has led to an increase in price.
A vile of Ozempic is $600 with insurance. That’s like, so much cocaine! When I first started taking it it was like $25.
It worked for the My Unorthodox Life star though:
There was an onboarding process but once it was in I noticed like ‘omg I’m so full.’ Once a week, super easy. My doctor said to take the lowest dose but I was cranking it. I was using it as eye drops. I thought my clavicle was going to break the mirror. Run, don’t walk.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com