RHONY Eboni K. Williams claims Leah McSweeney cut off friendship for money

Ex- Real Houswives of New York star Eboni K. Williams is making lots of bold claims since not being asked back to the series.
Many of her attacks are focused on co-star Leah McSweeney since the two fell out after filming of season 13.
RHONY
Eboni K. Williams was on one season of the Real Housewives of New York. During that time she befriended Married to the Mob founder Leah McSweeney. The two bonded over being the only “young ones” on the cast.
After the season wrapped, the reality show began to unravel. In a shocking turn of events, a reunion was never filmed.
The RHONY women haven’t been together since, but Williams and McSweeney should have stayed friends, or at least that’s what we thought.
Eboni vs. Leah
Eboni K. Williams has done several interviews in her time since the show aired. The star recently told Access Hollywood her theory on why Leah “distanced herself” from Williams.
When I became kind of a hot button item, you either were a huge fan or really really unhappy with me being on the show. I get it. Leah’s a single mom, and this was like, more money than she’d ever seen in her life, and just more opportunity and it is an incredible platform, and she said, ‘I wanna cut my losses, and I’m going to align myself with what [I] believe [is my] best chance of continuing on the platform.’
Accusing Leah McSweeney of not having any other successful prospects other than RHONY is a bit shocking as the reality star owns a successful fashion label, and is a New York Times bestselling author.
McSweeney hasn’t given this the time of day, but that didn’t stop her boxing coach, fan favorite Martin Snow, from chiming in with his two cents.
Will Leah and Eboni ever be friends again? What we do know is if they ever do, it likely wont be filmed.
