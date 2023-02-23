TEEN MOM Jade Cline’s parents check into rehab facilities

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline shared a very personal message with her TikTok followers on Wednesday. The reality star reveals that her parents, mom Christy and stepdad Michael, have checked themselves into different rehabilitation facilities to deal with their addiction issues.
“I wanted to get on here and jut let you guys know some information that I’d rather your guys hear from me first than media outlets and social media or whatever,” Jade begins the three-minute video, included below.
Jade reveals that she and her parents haven’t been on the best of terms over the past six months, due in large part to Jade’s perception that her mom and dad “weren’t really doing well” because of “their own choices.”
The lack of closeness included a lack of communication. “I’ve learned a lot about loving and addict, and I’ve learned a lot about boundaries,” Jade explains. “It’s important to do what you need to do for your own mental health, and for your own family’s health and happiness.”
Jade decided to invite her parents over for dinner a few weeks ago to talk about potentially getting treatment. She says she wanted to “have a discussion about rehabilitation and what that looks like for them and if that’s a possibility for them — if that’s something they were open to.”
It turns out that they were open to the idea. “Thankfully, my mom and dad both said that they thought rehabilitation was something that they really needed to get their lives back on track.”
More from Jade:
I’ve had a lot of animosity growing up, and resentment towards addiction — what I’ve kind of been through due to other people’s addiction. But I think through therapy and a lot of things I’ve learned is that the anger doesn’t help, it just festers. And what helps is understanding love and support and being aware of what’s enabling and what’s helpful.
I basically told my parents, you know, ‘I think this is what you guys need and I’d be here to support you and I’ll help you guys figure something out or get something lined up if it’s something that you guys really want to do and are really going to follow through with. I’ll be there, just like I was there with Sean. He’s proof that the program works, the steps work.’
Jade says that her parents both checked themselves into different rehabilitation facilities in two different states last week.
“I’m just asking for positive vibes and support,” Jade adds at the end of the video. “This is hard. Anyone that has gone through this knows it’s hard. But it’s awesome to have other people that understand and that support you, so hopefully this is what my parents need to kind of push forward.”
Here’s Jade’ TikTok video followed by her written caption:
@jadecline_
#addictionrecovery #addiction #peopledorecover Send positive vibes! This journey wont be easy for my parents but definitely will be worth it. My mom and dad are both doing really well in treatment! I really appreciate all the messages I get from other people who have experienced the same journey. I love reading the messages about recovery success, but I also like to be there for the ones that didn’t watch get the chance to see their loved one go through recovery . Thank you for the support 💘
#addictionrecovery #addiction #peopledorecover Send positive vibes! This journey wont be easy for my parents but definitely will be worth it. My mom and dad are both doing really well in treatment! I really appreciate all the messages I get from other people who have experienced the same journey. I love reading the messages about recovery success, but I also like to be there for the ones that didn’t watch get the chance to see their loved one go through recovery . Thank you for the support 💘
Jade Cline’s parents’ drug arrests
As viewers of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant are likely aware, Jade’s parents’ drug issues have resulted in some very serious legal issues.
We put together a comprehensive timeline of Christy’s arrests up until 2015, including bookings for operating while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft.
Both Christy and Michael were arrested in May of 2019 on multiple charges, felony meth possession being one of them. The drugs were found after police were dispatched for a possible overdose as the couple were sleeping in their vehicle.
“They’ve been strung out for so long,” Jade said of Christy and Michael on Coffee Convos a month later. “They’re, like, binge addicts where they’ll binge, and then they’ll be OK.”
Jade found out about her parents’ meth arrest when her mother called her asking her to bail her out of jail. The phone call was filmed and featured on Teen Mom 2.
The charges were later dismissed.
We hope that Christy and Michael get the help that they need and that they are able to follow in Sean’s footsteps getting sober!
Newly announced #TeenMom2 star Jade Cline reveals that her mother Christy & stepdad Michael were recently arrested on drug charges. Get details on their arrests & watch Jade get emotional talking about the impact drugs have had on her mom over the years. https://t.co/XlnL7EUe1w
— Starcasm (@starcasm) June 6, 2019
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com