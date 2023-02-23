sMOTHERED Angelica’s mom Sunhe is engaged! Again!

Congratulations are in order for sMothered mother/daughter pair Angelica and Sunhe! No, it doesn’t appear that Angelica and Jason have gotten married yet — but Sunhe is engaged! Again!
Sunhe made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday with a photo of herself and her fiancé, Brett. “I said yes,” Sunhe wrote, adding an engagement ring emoji.
The congratulatory comments poured in, including a supportive message from Sunhe’s daughter. “He absolutely ADORES you & the ground you walk on,” Angelica wrote. “He puts you on a pedestal like I have my entire life. You’ve finally found your happiness 🥹♥️.”
Of course, what’s a reality star engagement announcement without a little drama? Several commenters pointed out that Sunhe was previously engaged to Brett when she was on the show. Her response would end up being added to the caption for her Instagram announcement earlier today.
“His love is my passion,” Sunhe wrote, before revealing that she and Brett have been on a bit of a relationship roller coaster of late:
Brett and I have been broken up since last December, but we were still talking and being cordial. After my father soared to the heavens on February 15th…We both realized that we’d rather be together then not. We promised each other to never stop trying and never stop crossing those hard encounter of bridges together. We’re far from perfect, but he is my constance and that makes him a treasure ✨✨♥️🙏🏻♥️✨✨
sMothered viewers will likely recall Brett from the show. He was living in Omaha Nebraska with his two children (ages 13 and 16 at the time), and was very upset with Sunhe for not leaving Las Vegas (and daughter Angelica) to come live with him and his children. Instead, Sunhe expected Brett to relocate to Las Vegas.
Here’s a clip that reveals Sunhe and Brett had been engaged for two years at the time they filmed the scene:
Congratulations to Sunhe! Hopefully she and Brett will find their happily ever after. And hopefully we will be seeing a mother/daughter wedding on sMothered next season! 😉
If you’re curious, I checked marriage records for Clark County, Nevada and there is still no marriage license or certificate on file for Angelica and Jason. That doesn’t mean they didn’t sneak off from the marriage capital of the world and get married some place else!
