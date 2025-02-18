SOUTHERN CHARM Shep Rose Ayahuasca documentary details

Shep Rose detailed his Ayahuasca journey with Southern Charm fans in season 9. Now, a documentary has come out featuring Rose and others who promote the psychedelic healing ritual.

Shep Rose Ayahuasca documentary

Ayahuasca: A Journey Into Alternative Healing is a documentary on YouTube featuring Shep Rose from Southern Charm along with former NFL player Mark Pattinson and others who have gone on the ancient psychedelic healing trip. Ayahuasca is a South American psychoactive beverage, traditionally used by Indigenous cultures in the Amazon for healing psychosomatic issues. It has recently caught on in the Western world.

In the 26-minute documentary Ayahuasca: A Journey into Alternative Healing, notable figures like Shep Rose, Xande Ribeiro, and Mike Sarraille dive into the transformative power of ayahuasca at Rythmia Life Advancement Center, a luxury, medically licensed retreat in Costa Rica. Narrated and moderated by Mark Pattison, a former NFL athlete and alpinist, follows the journeys of three high-profile individuals: Shep Rose (star of Southern Charm), Xande Ribeiro (Multi-world Black Belt Jiu-Jitsu Champion), and Mike Sarraille (retired Navy SEAL, author, and leadership speaker). As they embark on their healing journeys at Rythmia, the documentary offers a candid and insightful look into their experiences with ayahuasca and how it helps them confront personal struggles, heal emotional wounds, and tap into their fullest potential. Whether seeking emotional healing, personal growth, or spiritual awakening, Rythmia offers a sanctuary for those ready to embark on a transformative journey. Through its unique approach, Rythmia is not just changing lives—it’s helping people remove obstacles to discover their highest potential. To learn more about Rythmia go to https://rythmia.me/everydaywarrior

Shep Rose Ayahuasca quotes

Shep has been struggling with sobriety for years, as documented during the time on his reality show. Seeking out a way to lock into a new lifestyle, Rose discusses his ‘solo trip of self discovery’ in the new film. Rose told Deadline the following about his motivation to explore alternative healing:

I went and did Ayahuasca in Costa Rica just to try to figure some things out and I thought it really helped me. [I began] fine tuning myself and being introspective and realizing my faults and my blind spots,” he told us. “[It] doesn’t mean I’m not going to trip and fall … but it’s very much a function of me just getting older [and] my body reacting differently to certain past behaviors.”

Turns out Shep isn’t the only Bravo star utilizing the powers of Ayahuasca. Southern Hospitality star Grace Lilly also recently documented her trip… and says Rose helped her through it. Fans will remember GLilly’s recount of her experience to costar Maddi Reese, claiming she saw both Jesus AND Bob Marley while she was hallucinating.

Shep was very kind and spoke with me on the phone sharing his healing journey at @Rythmialac with me✨🙌 https://t.co/dZzfyvxIlc — Grace Lilly🦋 (@glillyvibes) December 15, 2024

Shep’s documentary Ayahuasca: A Journey Into Alternative Healing is currently on YouTube and can be streamed here:



