| |

MBFAGW star Teddy Lee shot and killed in Alabama

ByAsa Hawks

MBFAGW Teddy Lee shot and killed in Alabama

Teddy Edward Lee, who appeared on multiple episodes of My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding, was identified as one of the victims of a shooting in Alabama last week. The other victim was Teddy’s girlfriend, Brittany Taylor Brewer.

Birmingham Police received a call just after 7:30PM on Thursday, February 13 reporting gunfire and a person hanging out of a vehicle in the Inglenook neighborhood.

“At the scene, officers found a man and a woman in a vehicle who had been shot,” WVTM reported. “Both were pronounced dead by the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.”

TEDDY LEE IDENTIFIED BY POLICE

Multiple social media accounts for fans of MBFAGW and Gypsy Sisters reported that one of the victims was Teddy Lee from the show, and that was later confirmed by Birmingham police on Sunday.

The full names and ages for the victims are Teddy Edward Lee Jr., 34, and Brittany Taylor Brewer, 33.

Teddy and Brittany’s relationship status at the time of their deaths is unclear. Brittany refers to Teddy as her “husband” on social media, but we do not know if they were legally married.

Both Teddy and Brittany have numerous drug-related arrests. Brittany was just released from her most recent stint in jail in January. Police have not revealed if drugs were involved in the shooting.

TEDDY LEE MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED

From a press release on Sunday:

The Birmingham Police Department’s Crime Reduction Team Swiftly Apprehended Suspect Within Hours After a Double Homicide Investigation Began

MBFAGW Teddy Lee murder suspect Demetrius Walton

The Special Enforcement Division’s Crime Reduction Team (CRT) made an arrest in connection to the murder of Teddy Edward Lee Jr. and Brittney Taylor Brewer. They were shot and killed on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 4922 41st Street North.

The suspect has been identified as:

Demetrius Walton, (43), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Following solid evidence, the CRT unit successfully located the suspect in the 4900 Block of 43rd Street North. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

On Saturday, February 15, 2025, Birmingham Police Detectives presented case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney‘s Office. After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained a warrant for Capital Murder (two or more victims).

The suspect is in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail and has No Bond.

The swift actions of the CRT led to the prompt resolution of this tragic case.

Teddy Lee on My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding

TEDDY LEE ON MBFAGW AND GYPSY SISTERS

Teddy Lee appeared on multiple episodes of the second season of My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding. In his first appearance, Teddy was dating a pregnant girl name Megan. Teddy Lee cheated on Megan and eventually broke up with her.

In the very next episode, Teddy returns for the Romanichal Ball in Nashville. He gets into multiple scuffles, including an altercation with a guest carrying a gun.

Teddy Lee later made his return to TLC as the short-term love interest of Gypsy Sisters star Joann Wells. Teddy was the man Joann left her husband for, before later breaking things off.

Teddy Lee and Joann Wells from Gypsy Sisters

Gypsy Sister star Mellie Stanley posted about Teddy’s passing on Facebook over the weekend.

“This world is evil and people got demons in them,” Mellie wrote on Saturday. “I pray you get caught for what you done you took a son a brother a father.”

Mellie continued with positive words about Teddy. “He would have given his shirt off his back to anyone, but he don’t got to live in pain any more because we know he’s in heaven now and wouldn’t come back.”

Mellie added: “love you teddy.”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

Did Mellie Stanley’s fiance Skott Vuncannon kill her puppy during an argument?
|

Did Mellie Stanley’s fiance Skott Vuncannon kill her puppy during an argument?

ByAsa Hawks

There is seemingly always a lot of drama going on in the day-to-day lives of the stars of TLC’s Gypsy Sisters, which often plays out on social media and online forums. The latest drama with Mellie Stanley is quite terrifying–accusations are flying that her current fiancé (and rumored husband) Skott Vuncannon killed her puppy by…

Gypsy Sisters Mellie Stanley new baby Serenity-Faye
|

GYPSY SISTERS Mellie Stanley gives birth to fourth child, daughter Serenity-Faye

ByAsa Hawks

Congratulations are in order for Gypsy Sisters star Mellie Stanley as she gave birth to her fourth child, a little girl, on Saturday! Mellie’s newborn daughter is named Serenity-Faye and she was born early Saturday evening. The new arrival weighed 7 pounds and measured 19 inches at birth. Mellie shared the news with photos and…

| |

GYPSY SISTERS Mellie Stanley’s fiance Robbie York mug shot photos

ByAsa Hawks

In the back-to-back premiere episodes of Gypsy Sisters Mellie Stanley’s ex Robbie reenters the picture and the two become engaged, but only after Robbie insists Mellie give up some of her wild ways — including her job stripping. But, it appears that Robbie has some wild and carefree ways of his own! Keep reading for a couple of his mug shots from 2011 when he faced charges that include robbery, assault and abduction!

MBFAGW star Tuter Albert missing, mom Jacy pleads for help finding her

MBFAGW star Tuter Albert missing, mom Jacy pleads for help finding her

ByAsa Hawks

My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding star Valencia “Tuter” Albert has been missing for more than a week, according to a distraught Facebook post by her mother, Jacy Arrison. “My daughter Valencia aka Tuter has been missing since Wednesday, April 14, 2021,” Jacy wrote yesterday. “She left her grandfather’s house in Cherry Hill [New Jersey]…

Mellie Stanley shares more photos of baby daughter Brandy, Gypsy Sisters co-stars react
|

Mellie Stanley shares more photos of baby daughter Brandy, Gypsy Sisters co-stars react

ByAsa Hawks

Yesterday Gypsy Sisters star Mellie Stanley gave birth to her second child, daughter Brandy Wyne, and we shared the first photos that made it online courtesy of Mellie’s brother Henry. Today Mellie uploaded a whole batch of new photos that were just so great we couldn’t resist sharing those as well! Mellie shared all the…

Gypsy Sisters Mellie Stanley mug shots
|

GYPSY SISTERS Mellie Stanley sentenced for coupon scam, reportedly pregnant again

ByAsa Hawks

Former Gypsy Sisters star Mellie Stanley was sentenced last week in Kentucky after accepting a plea deal stemming from her 2017 arrest for a multi-state coupon scam in which she and her husband (at the time) George Lee reportedly redeemed roughly $18,000 worth of counterfeit coupons at various Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us…