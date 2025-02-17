MBFAGW star Teddy Lee shot and killed in Alabama

Teddy Edward Lee, who appeared on multiple episodes of My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding, was identified as one of the victims of a shooting in Alabama last week. The other victim was Teddy’s girlfriend, Brittany Taylor Brewer.

Birmingham Police received a call just after 7:30PM on Thursday, February 13 reporting gunfire and a person hanging out of a vehicle in the Inglenook neighborhood.

“At the scene, officers found a man and a woman in a vehicle who had been shot,” WVTM reported. “Both were pronounced dead by the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.”

TEDDY LEE IDENTIFIED BY POLICE

Multiple social media accounts for fans of MBFAGW and Gypsy Sisters reported that one of the victims was Teddy Lee from the show, and that was later confirmed by Birmingham police on Sunday.

The full names and ages for the victims are Teddy Edward Lee Jr., 34, and Brittany Taylor Brewer, 33.

Teddy and Brittany’s relationship status at the time of their deaths is unclear. Brittany refers to Teddy as her “husband” on social media, but we do not know if they were legally married.

Both Teddy and Brittany have numerous drug-related arrests. Brittany was just released from her most recent stint in jail in January. Police have not revealed if drugs were involved in the shooting.

TEDDY LEE MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED

From a press release on Sunday:

The Birmingham Police Department’s Crime Reduction Team Swiftly Apprehended Suspect Within Hours After a Double Homicide Investigation Began

The Special Enforcement Division’s Crime Reduction Team (CRT) made an arrest in connection to the murder of Teddy Edward Lee Jr. and Brittney Taylor Brewer. They were shot and killed on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 4922 41st Street North. The suspect has been identified as: Demetrius Walton, (43), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama. Following solid evidence, the CRT unit successfully located the suspect in the 4900 Block of 43rd Street North. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. On Saturday, February 15, 2025, Birmingham Police Detectives presented case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney‘s Office. After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained a warrant for Capital Murder (two or more victims). The suspect is in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail and has No Bond. The swift actions of the CRT led to the prompt resolution of this tragic case.

TEDDY LEE ON MBFAGW AND GYPSY SISTERS

Teddy Lee appeared on multiple episodes of the second season of My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding. In his first appearance, Teddy was dating a pregnant girl name Megan. Teddy Lee cheated on Megan and eventually broke up with her.

In the very next episode, Teddy returns for the Romanichal Ball in Nashville. He gets into multiple scuffles, including an altercation with a guest carrying a gun.

Teddy Lee later made his return to TLC as the short-term love interest of Gypsy Sisters star Joann Wells. Teddy was the man Joann left her husband for, before later breaking things off.

Gypsy Sister star Mellie Stanley posted about Teddy’s passing on Facebook over the weekend.

“This world is evil and people got demons in them,” Mellie wrote on Saturday. “I pray you get caught for what you done you took a son a brother a father.”

Mellie continued with positive words about Teddy. “He would have given his shirt off his back to anyone, but he don’t got to live in pain any more because we know he’s in heaven now and wouldn’t come back.”

Mellie added: “love you teddy.”

