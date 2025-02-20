SOUTHERN CHARM Sienna Evans addresses Shep Rose, Whitney Sudler-Smith rumors on TikTok

Sienna Evans is Shep Rose’s new lady love on season 10 of Southern Charm, yet there’s already trouble in paradise. The model, who hails from the Bahamas, took to TikTok to tell her side of the story when it comes to relationship woes with Shep and matching with Whitney Sudler-Smith first.

Evans is dishing when it comes to all things Southern Charm and we’ve got the videos below:

Sienna Evans TikTok rant parts 1-3

Sienna Evans has decided it’s time to spill the tea and has taken to TikTok to do a THREE part series explaining her side of the story. When it comes to her tenure on Southern Charm as Shep Rose’s girlfriend, Evans is claiming she was painted as the ‘villain,’ and starts by saying ‘There have been a lot of mistruths… and I kind of think it’s time for me to talk about it.’

In her first TikTok on the subject [above], Evans, 26, tells the story of when she first matched with Rose, 44, on the dating app Raya:

Shep and I did meet on Raya. And at the time his profile just made him seem like a Southern boy who liked to fish. And he messaged me, and he was like, ‘Oh you’re from the Bahamas. I always go to the Bahamas, I love the Bahamas.’ And I was like ‘Oh he’s cute’ or whatever. And that’s how we met. And then he followed me on Instagram, and we started talking on Instagram and that’s kind of how things started.

In the second video, Sienna says she matched with Shep a month after messaging with Rose’s co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith, but had forgotten all about their initial connection. She claims that Rose then invited her to Charleston but that she declined, seeing as how they had never met.

Evans left the invite open for Shep to join her in the Bahamas, which is when the conversation moved to Instagram. At this point Sienna maintains that she had never seen Southern Charm and was not a ‘fan’ prior to the Raya matches.

In her third TikTok on the topic, Evans backtracks a bit and says her grandmother is a fan of Southern Charm and that it was ‘granny’ who recognized Shep from Reality TV. The model claims she was already signed to a major agency and didn’t care he was on the show. She also says she originally wasn’t interested in appearing on camera.

As for the aftermath, Sienna says that she and Rose never defined their relationship and admitted that she had no idea the reality star was thinking of their relationship in such serious terms.

Whitney Sudler-Smith leaked DM

Sienna seemed pretty sure of herself that Whitney Sudler-Smith reached out first, so immediately fans asked for receipts (proof, timeline) and in an unexpected move, Evans provides. Below is the screenshot of her DM’s with the Southern Charm producer, proving that Whitney made the initial contact on Raya.

Fans have many conspiracy theories on what all of this might mean, most popular being that Evans was sought out to do damage control from the Shep/Taylor fallout from season 9.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo and Peacock.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









