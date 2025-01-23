SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Grace Lilly details ayahuasca journey; ‘I learned so much about myself.’

ByAshley Marie

Shep Rose isn’t the only Bravoleb to do ayahuasca recently! Southern Hospitality‘s Grace Lilly also took part in the psychedelic, spiritual ceremony and is detailing her experience for fans.

Keep reading to learn more about the healing journey GLilly calls ‘a beautiful experience…’

What is ayahuasca?

Before we dive in to the newest craze sweeping Bravo, we have to explain what it is. Ayahuasca (pronounced ‘eye-ah-WAH-ska’) is a plant-derived psychedelic from South America. The ‘drug,’ traditionally taken in liquid form, has long been used by Indigenous cultures and local healers claiming it allows you to ‘enter the spirit world.’

The ‘trip,’ which often involves intense vomiting, has been credited as life changing by many suffering from issues such as PTSD, depression, and addiction. At least two Bravo reality stars that we know of have taken part in these ceremonies.

Bravolebs share spiritual journeys

In the premiere episodes of both Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality this year, Bravo stars were eager to share their psychedelic healing experiences with fans. Shep Rose took part in the trip due to what we assume is issues for addiction.

SOUTHERN CHARM Shep Rose outs himself as a stoner

Fans were rightfully skeptical after the star continued to drink alcohol:

Grace Lilly, Southern Hospitality fan favorite, also detailed her experience on her reality show, recounting to co-star Maddi Reese that she saw both Jesus AND Bob Marley while she was on the hallucinogen.

Grace Lilly ayahuasca podcast

GLilly got deep with the Vanderpump Robs podcast, giving all the details on what ayahuasca did for her. The reality darling told host Rob about her FOUR experiences with the ‘drug’ and how it made her, quote, ‘learn so much about myself.’

In the video above, Lilly says she had an ‘amazing experience‘ and did not vomit even once, something the Southern Hospitality star thinks is ‘crazy.’ Citing resentment from others hurting her in the past, GLilly feels that now she can ‘forgive the unforgivable‘ thanks to ayahuasca.

Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality air back to back Thursday nights on Bravo.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



