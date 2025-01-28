SOUTHERN CHARM Molly O’Connell Charleston Concert Band storyline inspires former band nerds

Southern Charm newcomer Molly O’Connell is quickly becoming a fan favorite, especially amongst former band nerds! The cast of the hit Bravo reality series attended her concert with the Charleston Concert Band and social media was in it’s feels…

Who is Molly O’Connell?

Molly O’Connell may be new to Southern Charm but she knows her way around Reality TV: O’Connell has appeared on both America’s Next Top Model and Project Runway. Molly was born January 16, 1988, making her a 37 year old blonde bombshell.

Outspoken about the impact music has had on her life, Molly O’Connell has made a storyline of her study of euphonium and participation in the Charleston Concert Band. Lead by the reality star’s former High School band director, Basil Kerr has served as conductor since 2015.

Molly on feeling a spiritual pull towards relearning the euphonium:

It hit me like a bus: you have to get back to music, this is your calling.

Shep Rose attends the Charleston Concert Band

On the January 23, 2024 episode of Southern Charm the cast experiences something new… they attend their very first community band concert of the series. The cast turned out for O’Connell’s euphonium performance with nearly everyone supporting the newbie including Shep Rose, Leva Bonaparte, Taylor Ann Green, JT Thomas, Venita Aspen, Rodrigo Reyes, Ryan Albert, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Salley Carson and Craig Conover.

Molly on the cast attending her spring concert:

It’s hard to explain unless you’re like a band nerd but it was just really moving. Music changes you.

Southern Charm fans and former band nerds

Former band nerds are geeking out over Molly O’Connell’s passion for the euphonium. On both Reddit and Twitter/X, fans are getting emotional sharing their own musical experiences.

Band kid representation is so fun! I played percussion from 5th-12th, for 5 years of college and for 4 separate terms of community band after graduation. Who else is a band nerd? Tell me about it please: pic.twitter.com/p37R26ZIUy — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) January 18, 2025

In the comments, fans recalled their own band experiences:

veronicagetsmehigh Watching the episode last night, I started researching community bands in my area so I can start playing again too. Trumpet since I was 10 ☺️ Good_Habit3774 Status_Mud6089 omg yes as a former band nerd i love it!! i played flute and bassoon and it makes me want to pick up a bassoon again! if only it weren't so expensive :/ MotherOfMercyAndJoy Yup same here….i got an inexpensive flute a couple years ago after not playing for 20 years Sea-King-9924 I recently started playing in a wind orchestra again after 10 years and felt so validated🥹 Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursday nights at 8/7PM CST










