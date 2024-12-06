SOUTHERN CHARM See Molly O’Connell on America’s Next Top Model and Project Runway

Southern Charm newcomer Molly O’Connell was a model for years before appearing on season 10 of the Bravo hit. O’Connell is also no stranger to Reality TV, having appeared on both America’s Next Top Model and Project Runway. See Molly’s biggest career moments here…

Who is Molly O’Connell

Born January 16, 1988, 36 year old blonde bombshell Molly O’Connell is a model and reality television star who has been in the game for quite some time. Currently appearing on Bravo’s Southern Charm season 10, Molly was introduced as Madison LeCroy‘s quirky friend who has ties to Craig Conover and eyes on Whitney Sudler-Smith!

During the premiere of Southern Charm O’Connell opens up about her thyroid issue which has caused her to gain nearly 45 lbs. She blames this for ‘ending’ her modelling career, implying that the weight fluctuation has made her need to pursue other work.

Molly O’Connell ANTM runner up

In 2011 the 5’10 Charlestonian competed for the chance to be America’s next great supermodel. During Cycle 16 of Tyra Bank’s legendary America’s Next Top Model (ANTM) Molly O’Connell was a force to be reckoned with.

Over the course of her tenure Molly won one challenge and was in the bottom twice. O’Connell was judged most harshly for her attitude which was interpreted as cold and aloof.

At the judging of the final two, Molly’s portfolio was reviewed as strong, but she ultimately she lost to Brittani Kline (judges had more confidence in Kline entering the industry.) O’Connell is considered by many as the show’s ‘best runner up’ despite her initial crazy hair makeover.

Molly on Project Runway

One of Molly O’Connell’s most iconic career moments was participating as a model on the hit fashion design series Project Runway. A fan-favorite, the show has been on since 2004 and has experienced many iterations and channel-changes over the last 20 years.

The Southern Charm newbie had the honor of closing the show for designer Sergio Guadarrama at New York Fashion Week in 2020. Sergio presented in the finale of season 18 but ultimately lost to street-wear designer Geoffrey Mac. See Molly’s gorgeous look from Project Runway:

You can watch Molly O’Connell and her Southern Charm friends on Bravo, Thursday nights at 9/8PM CST.

