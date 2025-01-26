DUBAI BLING Ebraheem Al Samadi fuels rumors that Farhana Bodi buys Instagram comments

Ebraheem vs. Fahana Dubai Bling

Fans of Dubai Bling on Netflix know that the best part of the show is the constant feuds. The reality series follows a real friend group made up of elite citizens of the UAE, and there is always an explosive fight happening. Most recently the news has been about stars Ebraheem Al Samadi and Farhana Bodi feuding and then (allegedly) making up. The reason for the feud hasn’t been revealed… until now.

Redditors and TikTok’ers alike started to notice something suspicious about Bodi’s Instagram comments, suggesting that she buys her replies. Al Samadi wasted no time replying with a cryptic message seemingly calling out an anonymous cast member for purchasing their comments.

Does Farhana Bodi buy Instagram comments?

Recently posted to Reddit (and TikTok!) is a fan theory that Farhana Bodi buys Instagram comments. This came from the suspicious coincidence that many of her replies follow a similar pattern/topic. For example, a majority of them included a mention of France and exactly two emojis.

Fans immediately pointed out how ‘sus’ this is, especially given the other accusations Farhana Bodi has faced in the past including that she rents her Birkins and promotes random brands for clout. More examples of her repeated Instagram comments can be seen here:

Is Ebraheem shading Farhana on TikTok?

Ebraheem Al Samadi wasted no time throwing shade towards Farhana Bodi, as Al Samadi is know for being one of the MOST dramatic cast members of Dubai Bling. In a recent TikTok, Ebraheem appears to respond to the allegations against Farhana in a low key rant ‘aimed at people who are buying comments.’

If you’re locked out of TikTok you’ll want to know that the video above is full of shade. He accuses ‘people‘ (he wont name names) of ‘buying comments, buying followers, buying likes, buying views.‘ The rant continues:

You think we are that dumb that we don’t know you’re buying comments? It’s CLEAR. […] The money that you’re spending on comments, why don’t you spend it on an image consultant to kind of teach you how to have a personality so you can actually get real comments?

Could he be referring to Bodi and their feud? Dubai Bling seasons 1-3 currently streams on Netflix.

