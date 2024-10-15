SOUTHERN CHARM Jarrett “JT” Thomas says thin physique is from diabetes treatment, not Ozempic

Southern Charm newbie Jarrett “JT” Thomas is setting the record straight on the thin new physique that has fans worried about his health. The reality star is documenting his journey with diabetes on social media and says it’s his treatment plan, not Ozempic, that is causing his fat loss.

Jarrett Thomas, who goes by JT on Southern Charm, was introduced to reality tv fans during season 9 of the Bravo series. Thomas, 39, is a real estate investor based in Charleston, South Carolina who owns several Airbnb properties downtown known collectively as “The Inn.” He also owns a centralized property for the use of a “Clubhouse.”

JT Thomas suffers from Type-1 diabetes. Previously admitting to losing 10 lbs. for Southern Charm, Thomas has been sharing his weight loss for a year now:

@jarrett.thomasjt knowing the camera adds 10lbs, when the show offered me the role I decided to lose 10lbs of bad weight by walking 10 miles a day and eating healthy for as long as it took. It wasn’t an easy journey but I’m so glad I got it done bc I feel 10x happier and healthier and my diabetes is so much easier to manage now without all the excess. If I can do it, so can you, get those steps in!💪🏻💉

Now, JT is telling the world about his Type-1 diabetes struggles and documenting his journey on Instagram. The Southern Charm star has started a story archive called “diabetes struggle” where he saves all his posts on the serious topic.

In a long post explaining his mission, Thomas hints that he has found a natural way to lower his need for insulin and he will be sharing it with fans soon:

What I will be sharing.. between now and ~Jan 20, daily.. is nothing but the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth so help me God.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JT / Jarrett Thomas (@jt.jarrett.thomas)

Though the post includes a photo of JT’s ripped abs, fans are questioning whether or not the reality star has lost TOO much weight after his latest photo post shocked social media:

He was healthy and really fit before. Ripped even. Why on earth did he lose all that weight? He looks ill now and older. White trousers (sorry I can’t say pants, which refers to underwear in the UK😁) are not a good look on any man. — LondonGirl🇬🇧🇧🇪 (@LadyinChelsea) October 15, 2024

Today marks Thomas’ ‘day 2 of truth.’ You can hear more about his Type-1 diabetes journey here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JT / Jarrett Thomas (@jt.jarrett.thomas)

For comparison of how Jarrett’s face looked before, this photo was posted January of this year:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JT / Jarrett Thomas (@jt.jarrett.thomas)

Southern Charm is set to return to Bravo December 2024.

