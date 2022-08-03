SOUTHERN CHARM Who is Whitney Sudler-Smith?

Whitney Sudler-Smith has been on Southern Charm since day one, but Patricia Altschul’s brooding only child has spent most of the time in the background. Most fans don’t seem to know how important Whitney is to the series, even though the truth is: there would be no show without him!
Whitney is a complicated character, but one thing is for sure: he puts the charm in Southern Charm. He has been linked to several castmates and can make a mean martini – you know Miss Patricia would have it no other way.
Let’s dig in a little more to who Whitney Sudler-Smith really is…
Charming Rocker
Whitney’s Instagram bio reads:
Creator and Executive Producer of a show called @bravosoutherncharm. I write things too. And love Metal.
From this its clear Whitney bills himself as both a television producer and a bit of a rockstar.
An executive producer and original creator of the series, it was he who originally pitched the idea of the series and even got his mother on board! Fun Fact: Sudler-Smith is also credited as an executive producer on the Savannah and New Orleans spin-off shows.
In addition to TV, Whitney Sudler-Smith is a musician, telling The Daily Dish he “plays guitar every day.” Whitney loves to dress the part also, often wearing leather jackets to events in Charleston. Listen to him play here:
Love Life: Confirmations and Speculations
The star has never commented on his sexuality, but what we do know is Whitney has been linked to several women.
On the show there was brief mention of a fling with cast member Kathryn Dennis, who infamously confirmed Whitney “leaves his glasses on during sex.”
This may be when some started to pay attention.
His longtime girlfriend, Larissa Marolt, is an Austrian fashion model and actress. The two have been linked since 2011, and interestingly, there was never an official breakup announcement from the pair.
In fact, as of 2019, the two still seemed to still be cozy on Instagram.
Speculation has it now that Whitney is dating fellow cast member Naomie Olindo. The two sparked rumors when they were seen spending a lot of time together, including with his mother. If this is true fans are sure to have A LOT to say about it.
Patricia posted the following video of the three:
Whitney’s Future
In addition to more Southern Charm, Whitney is producing the upcoming documentary Mrs. America, which Variety reports will focus on the impact of the pageant of the same name. Whitney is sure to continue to produce much more in the future, possibly even more Charming spin offs?
As for his love life, we will have to wait and see it play out on television. Southern Charm is currently airing Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
