Leida Margaretha pregnant when arrested? Allegedly slammed puppy to the ground EXCLUSIVE

ByAsa Hawks

Leida Margaretha pregnant when arrested for allegedly harming her dog

As Starcasm previously reported, 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 star Leida Margaretha was arrested Friday on multiple charges, including domestic disorderly conduct while armed with a dangerous weapon and mistreating animals.

Starcasm has obtained court documents from her new case and can reveal exclusive details about Leida’s arrest and the allegations against her.

LEIDA MARGARETHA ARREST DETAILS

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the Wisconsin home of Leida Margaretha and her husband, Eric Rosenbrook, at approximately 7:07pm Friday evening. They were dispatched after receiving “a report of a female subject having a mental episode and threatening to harm herself with a knife.”

Two officers arrived on the scene at roughly 7:20pm. One officer spoke with Leida in the basement of the home, the other officer spoke with Eric (identified in the report as ETR) outside.

ETR advised Leida had come downstairs with her laptop and saw that the dog had defecated on the basement floor. Leida wanted to strike the dog with the laptop to which ETR said no.

ETR advised that Leida went back upstairs “freaking out, screaming, losing her mind.”

ETR advised Leida came back downstairs with the knife, yelling and screaming. ETR advised Leida stated she was going to harm herself if she could not hit the dog with the laptop.

ETR advised Leida was still yelling at this point. ETR advised he was able to disarm Leida and threw the knife away.

Eric told officers that Leida continued to threaten to hit the dog with the laptop, so he grabbed the computer and “threw it on the ground.”

After throwing the laptop on the ground, Eric says Leida “picked up the dog with both hands around its neck and slammed it to the ground, causing the dog to yelp.”

Eric says he pushed Leida against the wall and restrained her “with one hand on her neck.” He assured officers he was not trying to choke her, only restrain her.

Eric released Leida and he says she ran upstairs.

Given Leida’s continued agitated state, ETR followed her upstairs and attempted to restrain her by holding Leida’s wrists. ETR advised he released Leida when the dog began to defecate in the home again.

The report reveals that Eric showed officers home security video of the events upstairs. “The video showed ETR attempting to restrain Leida’s wrists in the living room, while Leida attempted to pull away.”

LEIDA’S ACCOUNT OF WHAT HAPPENED

As disturbing as Eric’s account of what happened is, Leida’s account is even more unsettling.

Leida started by telling officers that she was being abused by Eric. Then, she seemed to confirm a lot of what Eric told police about the incident with the puppy.

Leida stated the puppy had pooped on the floor and she had to punish it. Leida stated she was going to do this by picking up her laptop and smacking the puppy with it and then putting it in its cage.

When Leida stated this she pointed to a laptop on the couch which was completely destroyed.

In an attempt to prevent her from hitting the dog, Leida says Eric pushed her.

Leida then grabbed a knife as she stated she needed to harm herself to make her anxiety go away. ETR then got the knife away from Leida who threw it to the side, landing on the couch.

Leida stated that ETR punched her and banged her head against the wall. Leida then stated ETR used both hands to “choke” her. Leida stated this restricted her breathing.

Leida informed the officer that she has “mental issues” that include PTSD, Anxiety, OCD, and Depression. She added that she takes medication for these issues.

LEIDA SAID SHE IS PREGNANT

Leida then told the officer on the scene that she was “about 6 months pregnant.” She also revealed her son was in the residence at the time of the incident, but she didn’t “believe he heard or witnessed anything as he should’ve been asleep in his room.”

The officer asked Leida if she still wanted to harm herself, to which she said no. The officer also “asked Leida if she had any suicidal ideations and she said currently she did not, but she used to about 2 years ago.”

The officer then inquired if Leida was willing to speak with someone from the Northwest Connections crisis line, and she agreed. She spoke with the representative from Northwest Connections, then handed the phone back to the officer.

Leida was booked into the Adams County Jail Friday night. She has been charged with disorderly conduct while armed (domestic), mistreating animals, and felony bail jumping.

The last charge was due to the fact that Leida was out on bond from her previous felony fraud and theft charges. Part of the bond stipulation is that she not commit any other crimes.

Leida was released on bond on Monday. Her next court hearing is scheduled for March 3.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


