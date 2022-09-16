Winter House is the closest thing to the Marvel Multiverse that Bravo fans have. The show currently combines favorites from two hit shows: Southern Charm and Summer House, and for the upcoming season, they’re adding a third! Winter House Season 2 was just announced and a few familiar faces from another Bravo show pop up in the trailer! (*screams!*)
Who’s all causing trouble in Vermont when Winter House returns on October 13? First, watch the trailer (and be prepared to freak out):
Who’s Returning to Winter House
Before we discuss the shocking newbies, lets do a rundown of who all is returning from season one. Familiar faces cozying up for season two include two couples: now-married Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, and the cutest people ever Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo.
Mingling singles include Minnesota hottie Luke Gulbranson, the gorgeous Ciara Miller, season one newbie Jason Cameron, and Austen Kroll.
Epic Winter House Cameos
When a Bravo fan hears: “it’s about Tom,” the reaction is typically NOT good. This time, however, it’s GREAT. Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval open the trailer with the epic announcement that they’ve dropped into the Winter House while in Vermont.
While playing guitar (of course), Sandovol sings: “We’re in Vermont … Gonna drink some beers.” “Maybe make some bad decisions with our double visions.” From the sounds of it they blend right in!
Adding a third show from the Bravo Multiverse is huge, but the fact that it’s TomTom is pretty exciting. There’s a few other fun cameos to expect, as well: looks like newly engaged Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke drop in just long enough to cause drama.
Winter House Newbies
There are three newbies to watch this season on Winter House. Craig’s fraternity brother Kory Keefer (abs!), Jason’s friend Jessica Stocker (we already love) and adorable newcomer Rachel Clark.
The girls seem to bring a sexual fluidity we haven’t really seen across these series yet, which is great for equality and representation!
Kory, however, seems solely focused on the ladies. In the trailer we hear him admit that he’s going after “all the girls in the house,” crowning Keefer the new f*ck boy… as if we really needed one.
Out of the House
Did you notice the season one absences? There are actually quite few. Andrea Denver, Julia McGuire, and Gabrielle Kniery will not be returning for season 2. Fans of Andrea, sad note: he is moving out of the Summer House too.
There is so much excitement in the trailer we cannot wait for the season to start. Winter House premieres on Bravo Thursday, October 13, at 9/8c.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com