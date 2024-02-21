SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Joe Bradley ex Salley Carson called off engagement before going on The Bachelor

If you think you recognize Salley Carson, Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley’s ex of 3 weeks who didn’t appreciate his love bombing or his chicken parm, you aren’t crazy. Carson was on The Bachelor.
Keep reading to learn more about her tenure on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise and the engagement she broke off with Avery Buchholz to participate in the dating competitions…
Salley Carson Southern Hospitality
Southern Hospitality fans know Salley Carson from her time dating super-hunk star Joe Bradley. When Salley is hired to work the door at Republic Garden & Lounge alongside Joe, sparks fly.
Their relationship was short lived after Joe Bradley lost his cool after finding out from pal TJ Dinch that Carson had been recently making out with his roommate Gaston. Carson blamed the split on Joe’s “love bombing,” saying the two were not exclusive at the time of the kiss so his reaction is too possessive.
Avery Buchholz broken engagement
By now some may know that Salley was on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, but whatever you think you know about the story… saddle up.
Before turning down Joe Bradley’s chicken parmesan, Carson was engaged to a man named Avery Buchholz. The former couple were registered at Target and Crate & Barrel for their September 26, 2021 nuptials that never happened.
Avery Buchholz, MD is a board-certified neurosurgeon.
We can’t make any assumptions as to why the engagement was called off, but the timing did line up with Salley Carson premiering on season 26 of The Bachelor.
Since Southern Hospitality is the 3rd reality series she’s participated in (she followed this up with Bachelor in Paradise, where she also left early), it may be safe to presume Carson would choose television over a ‘normal’ relationship.
Her bio on ABC tells a story unlike the character we see Salley portray working at Republic. Hell, going to bed at 11PM would likely get you fired if the club you work at is open until 2AM.
Also interesting to note she had already found a Dr. McDreamy and dumped him…
Salley is a real-life Meredith Grey looking for her McDreamy, [She] keeps a tight circle of friends that she likes to have dinner and drinks with but is a career-focused girl who is usually in bed by 11PM. Salley is religious, family-oriented and adventurous.
After all the drama of letting her fiancé go for TV, Salley ended up turning down Bachelor Clayton Echard’s offer of an early rose. At the time, he referred to her broken engagement as a red flag.
Joe Bradley also acknowledged this was a ‘red flag’, joking:
That should have been the first red flag. … No, I’m kidding. I don’t watch The Bachelor, so I heard that she was on it, but I also know 30 other girls have been on The Bachelor. So I was like, ‘OK, cool. You are one of the Bachelor [contestants], but you’re a beautiful girl. It makes sense.’ I don’t know if I can give you a rose. I can give you a chicken parm.
