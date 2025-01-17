SOUTHERN CHARM Ashley Jacobs takes in Landon Clements during the California Wildfires

Ashley Jacobs and Landon Clements have remained close since their days on Southern Charm, and the two have been brought together again for a devastating reason.

Read more and see the posts about Landon escaping the California wildfires and finding solace in Ashley’s home…

Southern Charm alums

Landon Clements and Ashley Appel (née Jacobs) are both alums on the hit Bravo reality series Southern Charm. Though the two never technically filmed together, the pair have become close since ending their tenures on the show. Clements, who appeared from seasons 2-4, and Appel who costarred on seasons 5 and 6, are often warm with each other on social media.

If you ask any fan of Southern Charm who the most hated cast members of all time are, Ashley and Landon are likely towards the top of their list. Clements was seen as a pick-me/gold-digger going after several male cast members, and Appel, well, lets just say going all in on Thomas Ravenel wasn’t the best look…

Ashley Appel and Landon Clements are grown now, 40 and 43, respectively, and have long moved on from the theater of Reality TV; unfortunately for the pair their latest reunion was not lacking in the drama department.

Landon Clements dodges wildfires

Landon and Ashley didn’t just leave Southern Charm, they both left Charleston, as well. Now residing in California, Clements is working in residential real estate in Malibu, and Appel is a mother of 2 in Santa Barbara.

In January 2025, southern California experienced devastating wildfires, some with flames so big they destroyed entire cities. Clements posted this image from The Hollywood Reporter of the impending doom she was set to experience as a resident of Malibu.

Looking to escape the disaster, Clements headed north, and found solace at Ashley Appel’s house. Posted to Instagram the week of the fires, Landon thanked Ravenel’s ex for taking her in during the challenging time. She also lamented on not being able to enjoy Santa Barbara while she was there due to ‘everything going on.’

The Southern Charm star has since been working with disaster relief collecting clothes for those who experienced loss due to the wildfires. Here she is with both Show Me Your Mumu and OpenClosit asking for donations:

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









