SOUTHERN CHARM Is Craig Conover a lawyer?

ByAshley Marie

Fans of Bravo’s Southern Charm know Craig Conover as it’s OG star and most likable male cast member. Paige DeSorbo’s boyfriend is much more than that… learn more about Craig Conover’s (often-debated) legal career here…

Craig Conover

An OG cast member of Bravo’s Southern Charm, Craig Conover has appeared in all 9 seasons since 2014. Season 10 debuts Thursday December 5, 2024 as the gang cerebrates a decade of Reality TV infamy. Aside from appearing on his series, Conover has also been featured along with girlfriend Queen Paige DeSorbo on her Bravo show Summer House. Together, the couple appeared on Winter House.

While you’d think Craig has it on lock with his TV appearances, the man still continues to work (no matter what Kyle Cooke thinks…) Conover has built a successful lifestyle brand with his brick and mortar store Sewing Down South selling indoor and outdoor pillows, candles, dish towels and more. He even coupled with (manifesting) future wife Paige DeSorbo on a monochromatic collection.

Where in all this does Craig have time to be a lawyer? Did he even finish law school? Rumors have swirled about Conover’s side-side hustle since he was shady about sending in his paperwork and taking the bar exam while dating Naomie Olindo. Saying during the season 3 reunion:

I’m not allowed to take the bar. I never finished my thesis paper. I walked for graduation but I hadn’t received my official diploma.

Is Craig from Southern Charm a lawyer?

Many question whether Craig Conover is actually a lawyer or not, and we are happy to report that he very much is. From the official South Carolina courts website, as of December 2024:

Mr. Craig Altman Conover
Bar Number: 103392
County: Charleston
1039 Cotesworth Court
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
caconover@live.com
Law School: Charleston School of Law
Graduation Year: 2016
Admission Date: February 22, 2018
SC Bar Membership Class: Regular Member
SC Bar Membership Status: Good Standing

Craig eventually passed the Bar exam April 2017 and had his swearing-in ceremony the following year. In addition to being in good standing with the courts of South Carolina, Conover continues to flex his law muscles at various public appearances. On December 4 litigator Angela Angotti and attorney Craig Conover host a seminar called The Legal Reality of Reality TV.

Haters can put this rumor to rest. Craig Conover is an active lawyer as well as Bravo’s best guy (and pillow king!) Just watch his commercial…

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



