SISTER WIVES Janelle Brown: I’m 50 and I have nothing

Sister Wives
Sister Wives is a TLC reality program which has followed the polygamist Brown family for 18 seasons. It is currently airing on Discovery+, HBO Max and cable.
The show has documented the lives of Kody Brown and his four wives as they’ve moved from Utah to Las Vegas, and lastly to Flagstaff. Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn originally all planned to build on a property the family purchased called Coyote Pass.
The dreams of the Brown’s all living near each other again may be shattered: to date, the only “functional” relationship Kody has is with his forth wife Robyn.
Janelle Brown
Janelle Brown was Kody’s second wife. They were married in their conservative Mormon church and shared what is known as a “spiritual marriage.” While they were never legally married, Kody and Janelle spent nearly 30 years together.
The pair share 6 kids together: Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savannah.
50 and a financial mess
Janelle was a primary breadwinner for the Brown family for years, choosing to work outside the home while Christine Brown raised a majority of her children.
In this weeks episode of Sister Wives, Janelle and Kody get into a blow up fight that makes her realize that she’s let her financial standing in the family get turned upside down.
After Kody left and I got over the shock I thought: “Oh my heck I have nothing.” Financially, I’m tied up in this property everything as far as my estate goes, any kind of savings money anything is tied up in this property. I am a smart woman and I’ve done this very dumb thing. I trusted in this family structure, but now I’m really stuck. Oh my heck: I’m 50 and I have nothing.
