Paedon Brown recently gave an explosive 3-hour interview in which he discussed all aspects of his family and implied that Meri Brown was abusive towards the kids. He also mentioned the fact that his sister Gwendlyn Brown, who does Sister Wives commentary on Patreon and Youtube doesn’t speak to him because she thinks he’s a bad person. Gwendlyn has responded by calling him “the most awful person” she’s had the “displeasure of knowing.”
In the short video clip published on her Patreon page where she addresses the Paedon situation, Gwen explains that she’s had a lot of trauma from her brother Paedon. She says she’s forgiven him multiple times and is seeing a professional to heal from trauma, but that there is “no path for him back in my life at all, especially since he hasn’t changed at all.”
“He is still the sexist, homophic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser that he always has been for several years,” Gwen goes on. “He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing and I would strongly advise against taking anything he says as fact. I would advise against giving him any kind of support even if you’re just watching the kind of content he puts out because it does encourage him to continue.”
Paedon has been physically violent towards Gwendlyn in the past, and was the first to disclose this information earlier this year on TikTok.
Gwendlyn and Paedon, who about both Christine’s children, have had a volitive relationship for years. When the family still lived in Vegas, Gwendlyn and Paedon weren’t allowed to stay alone together when Christine and her other children left for a weekend trip.
In her Patreon update, Gwen explains that she’s been having trouble sleeping but wants to share more of her story at a later date. For now she’s focusing on school, her upcoming wedding, and her personal healing.