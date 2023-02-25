Gwendlyn Brown’s reaction to Season 17, Episode 10 of Sister Wives was very revealing about her experience with Kody Brown as a father. One of the most troubling revelations was Gwendlyn’s assertion that she considered Kody Brown’s spankings to be physically abusive. She also opened up about how painful it is to see him be a present father for Robyn’s kids when she did not get that kind of experience growing up.
“It’s terrible that I’m making this about myself,” Gwendlyn says. “But it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn’t really get that much.”
She goes on to say that she knows she should be happy for Kody’s kids with Robyn, and she is happy for them that they have an active father in their lives.
“I don’t remember coming home from kindergarten and seeing my dad and him being happy that I ate all my lunch or made a friend at school,” Gwendlyn said.
In the episode she just watched Kody and Robyn filmed their kids coming home from school for the first time since COVID lockdowns.
In this scene, Kody is very attentive with Ariella, who had just experienced her first day at kindergarten.
For Gwendlyn, it was always her mom Christine who was there for her during these times. “It was never my dad,” she says.
“It sucks that he was not there so much,” Gwendlyn goes on. “But I’m happy for them.”
She goes on to gush about how her siblings with Robyn are “sweet, wonderful siblings who deserve the most loving, kindest father in the whole world and they will always deserve that. And, I’m just happy they can have that even when I can’t.”