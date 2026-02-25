RHOSLC Mary Cosby’s son Robert Cosby, Jr. has passed away at the age of 23

According to A Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson, 23-year-old Robert Cosby Jr. was found dead on Monday evening after officers “responded to an overdose call that turned into a death investigation.”

Robert’s passing comes after years of struggling with addiction. Those struggles resulted in a failed marriage and multiple arrests.

As Starcasm was the first to report, Robert Cosby Jr. was arrested on November 9 after he allegedly showed up at his estranged wife Alexiana’s parents’ house multiple times. Robert was previously arrested twice in September for similar offenses.

Alexiana filed for divorce in November and the divorce was finalized in January.

Robert was released from jail on February 4 after serving 87 days. One day after Robert’s release, he was charged with felony assault stemming from an altercation with Alexiana in 2024 after she allegedly “flushed his drugs down the toilet.”

TMZ was the first to report on Robert’s passing. The investigation into his death is ongoing, and additional details are expected as authorities continue their review.

UPDATE – Mary Cosby issued the following statement on her son’s passing:

Our beloved son Robert Jr. Has been called home to the Lord. Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in god’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.