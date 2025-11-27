RHOSLC Robert Cosby Jr pleads guilty to multiple charges, wife files for divorce

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby, has pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges and remains in jail in Utah.

As Starcasm was the first to report, Robert Cosby Jr. was arrested on November 9 after he allegedly showed up at his estranged wife Alexiana’s parents’ house multiple times.

According to the police report, Robert caused “significant property damage, including a broken front window, damaged siding, and a rock thrown through the window of the victim’s mother-in-law’s Mercedes vehicle.”

Robert was charged with the following:

• Violation of a pre-trial protective order (2 COUNTS)

• Criminal Mischief with loss >=$5,000

• Assault on a peace officer

• Failure to stop at command of law enforcement

• Interfering with a peace officer

Robert was also facing multiple criminal charges after he was arrested twice in September for showing up at Alexiana’s parents’ house.

ROBERT COSBY JR PLEADS GUILTY

Starcasm can exclusively reveal Robert Cosby Jr. has pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges.

Court filings on Tuesday indicate Robert pleaded guilty to felony dv property damage, misdemeanor violation of a protective order, and misdemeanor assault against a police officer.

The guilty plea for the felony charge was in abeyance with the stipulation that Robert must make full restitution for the property damage he caused.

As a result of the plea deal, the charges of failure to stop at command of law enforcement, interfering with a peace officer, and criminal trespass were dismissed. (The criminal trespass charge was from the September arrests.)

NEW ROBERT COSBY CRIMINAL CHARGE

Starcasm can exclusively reveal another criminal charge for violation of a protective order was filed against Robert on November 17. The charge stemmed from two incidents involving Robert and his estranged wife Alexiana.

According to the indictment, Robert sent Alexiana an Instagram friend request on October 31. He also had food delivered to Alexiana via Uber on November 2. The indictment describes the delivery as “food she used to eat with Cosby.”

Robert Cosby pleaded guilty to violating a pre-trial protective order on Tuesday. The charge was a misdemeanor.

Robert is scheduled for sentencing in regards to violating the protective order on February 3. I assume he will also be sentenced for his other charges at that time.

As of the time of publication of this article, Robert Cosby Jr. is still in the custody of the Salt Lake County Jail.

ROBERT COSBY JR’S WIFE FILES FOR DIVORCE

Multiple news outlets are reporting Robert Cosby Jr.’s wife Alexiana Smokoff filed for divorce on Monday.

People obtained the dissolution filing, and it appears to be boilerplate.

“Today Robert Cosby took responsibility for the mistakes he has made and the pain he has caused his ex-wife and her family,” Robert’s lawyer told People.

“Robert was slow to recognize that his marriage was over. He continued to make contact with his ex-wife in an effort to reconcile. He now realizes that the relationship is over and he must move on.”

Time will tell.

