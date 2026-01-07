The tragic early death of Maikel Enoch, 24-year-old mother who was part of Mary Cosby’s congregation

When Michael Enoch cleaned out his daughter’s apartment after her fatal car accident, he found a doll, a gift from pastor Mary Cosby that Maikel had treasured since childhood. It was a devastating symbol of devotion that would never be reciprocated.

As Maikel’s body lay in a casket, her young daughter, London, danced around it, too young to understand the permanence of loss. There would be no phone call from Mary. No condolences. No acknowledgment of a life cut short at 24. Instead, months later, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star would discuss Maikel’s death on camera with a casual tone, turning a family’s tragedy into what her father calls “an attack” that revealed the true nature of their spiritual leader. Now, in TLC’s explosive documentary “The Cult of the Real Housewife,” Maikel’s family is speaking out about the pastor who they say failed them in their darkest hour.

Mary Cosby’s Controversial Comments About Fatal Car Accident

“One of the members in our church, their daughter, like, had a crash,” Mary Cosby told Whitney Rose and her children. “She was ejected from the sunroof and fell down into a neighborhood, a 30-foot drop off the freeway.”

“Is she still alive?” Rose’s daughter asked, before Cosby answered: “No. I’m excited to be here!” She followed this with a dance while reminding the kids to “wear your seatbelt” in a kind of quippy, joking manner, leading the clip to go viral among Housewives fans.

In TLC’s three-part documentary series “The Cult of the Real Housewife,” which premiered on January 1, 2026, Maikel’s family members shared their pain over how Mary Cosby discussed their daughter’s death on Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“That was an attack on me and my daughter. You have to be one miserable human being to go that low,” Michael Enoch says in the docuseries. “That’s a pastor? No sir, not at all.”

Rosalind Enoch, Maikel’s aunt, says, “It was a very traumatizing moment to watch. Anyone that can speak and joke about something like that doesn’t deserve to pastor anything.”

“Why are you speaking on my daughter anyway? You didn’t send condolences,” Michael Enoch adds. He claims that Mary Cosby not only failed to reach out to the family but also discouraged church members from donating to the GoFundMe fundraiser that had been set up to support Maikel’s two young children and cover funeral expenses. According to Michael, Mary allegedly told congregants not to contribute to the fundraising efforts.

“It’s unfortunate for my daughter that she loved Mary and Robert. She loved the church. She kept a doll that Mary bought her when my daughter was a little girl. When I went to clean out her place, she still had that doll,” Enoch says. “They’re the cons. The congregation is under delusion.”

“I just watched a clip of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Mary mocking the loss of a life of my loved one. A niece that I had a hand in raising, like it was a joke,” Rosalind Enoch, Maikel’s aunt says.

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Maikel A. Enoch, a 24-year-old Utah mother of two, died after she was ejected from her vehicle’s sunroof during a rollover crash on February 17, 2021, authorities said. Her children, London and Kajal, who were secured in the rear seats, survived with no major injuries.

The fatal incident occurred on Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. on the I-15 highway and I-80 connecting ramp in Salt Lake City, the Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed in a press release.

Police said a female driver, identified as Maikel A. Enoch, was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes SUV when she merged from the I-15’s far left lane and attempted to exit onto the I-80 ramp.

While crossing the lanes, Enoch lost control of her SUV, causing it to roll over at least twice, according to the police report.

She was ejected from the sunroof as a result and “came to rest after falling roughly 30 feet from the raised freeway structure,” according to police. Maikel was a devoted member of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church and kept a doll that Mary Cosby had given her as a child until her death.











