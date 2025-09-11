Mary Cosby’s son Robert Cosby Jr arrested for assault, trespassing and more

The son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby is back in jail in Utah.

According to jail records, Robert Cosby, Jr. is currently in custody of the Salt Lake County Jail. He was arrested by the Taylorsville Police Department on September 7 and is currently facing multiple criminal charges, including assault and trespassing.

His bond is currently set at $5,000.

Below are all of the charges currently listed for Robert Cosby, Jr.:

ONE COUNT Assault (Class B Misdemeanor)

TWO COUNTS Failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer (Class A Misdemeanor)

ONE COUNT Criminal trespass in a dwelling with intent to cause annoyance, injury, and/or fear (Class A Misdemeanor)

ONE COUNT Violation of a jail release court order (Class A Misdemeanor)

ROBERT COSBY JR 2025 ARREST DETAILS

TMZ obtained a copy of Robert Cosby Jr.’s most recent arrest report. “Local police responded to a domestic violence call after Robert Jr. allegedly tried to break into his father-in-law’s home via a dog door and assaulted someone on the front lawn,” TMZ reports.

“Robert Jr. allegedly failed to get on the ground when ordered to do so by the responding police officer … before eventually complying and being taken into custody.”

TMZ does not reveal who the alleged victim of Robert’s assault was.

ROBERT COSBY JR DRUG ISSUES

As revealed on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary Cosby’s son Robert Cosby, Jr. has struggled with addiction and drug use.

Initially, Mary Cosby claimed that she was unaware of Robert’s drug use, other that marijuana. That claim seems hard to believe given the fact that Robert lived in the same house and did little to hide his drug use.

As Starcasm was the first to report, Robert Cosby, Jr. posted numerous photos and videos on Instagram in which he could be seen with bottles of Codeine syrup, pills, and weed.

Mary Cosby was eventually willing to talk openly with Robert about his drug abuse in an emotional scene featured on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Below is a series of tweets with clips of Mary and Robert.

#RHOSLC (2/2) Starcasm's article from last year with Instagram photos of Robert and his wife with codeine syrup, pills, and pot: https://t.co/GPtUDAg3MV — Starcasm (@starcasm) October 24, 2024

#RHOSLC scenes with Mary Cosby's son Robert Cosby, Jr. are tough, but at least he's admitting he has serious addiction issues. Mary says she's "very aware" and knew Robert used pot, but it's hard to believe she was oblivious to him using other drugs?pic.twitter.com/Bjc0ssKbWr — Starcasm (@starcasm) November 28, 2024

Robert Cosby, Jr. was arrested for DUI for the second time in March of 2022. He eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months of probation in February of 2023.

“In addition, as part of his probation, he was ordered to complete 30 days of home confinement with no release ‘except for treatment, work and testing’ as well as a 16-week substance abuse treatment program with random UA/ETG (Urine Ethylglucuronide) testing,” The US Sun reported.

Mary Cosby mentioned on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion that her son Robert did enroll in the substance abuse treatment program. However, TMZ reveals that Robert Cosby, Jr. found himself “back in court after he allegedly failed to prove he completed a court-ordered rehab stay.”

Mary Cosby appeared with fellow Housewife Dorinda Medley this week on the SiriusXM Reality Checked radio show and Dorinda asked her how Robert is doing.

“He’s doing as good as he can,” Mary said. “He’s still on that road. And it’s a — it’s a hardcore road.”

Mary says she still believes in Robert’s ability to overcome his addiction issues. “I know he’s got all the tools and he’s got all the will, the willpower that he needs and the support. He just needs to make up his mind.”

ROBERT COSBY JR ARREST TIMELINE

Robert Cosby Jr. is only 22 years old, but he already has an extensive criminal record. Starcasm has compiled a timeline of his arrests over the past 5 years. The timeline includes some other relevant dates, including his marriage.

October, 2019 [NOT CONFIRMED] – Robert Cosby Jr and girlfriend Alexiana start dating. The date is based on Alexiana’s Instagram post in October of 2022. “After 3 years I’ve never gone without flowers,” she captioned a photo of herself with flowers.

December 12, 2020 – Robert Cosby Jr charged with DUI, driving without a license, possession of marijuana, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The police report states he was with a “young woman” at the time. Her name is not revealed in the report.

March, 2021 – Robert Cosby Jr pleads guilty to driving under the influence stemming from his December arrest. The other charges were dropped. Robert was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 days suspended. He was fined $1,420 and ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail. The case was closed in March of 2022.

April, 2021 – Mary Cosby and Robert Cosby, Jr. charged with providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The charges were filed after the mother of Robert’s underage girlfriend at the time contacted authorities about her staying at the Cosbys’ house. The charges were later dismissed. It is not confirmed that the girlfriend was Alexiana, but it seems likely.

March 21, 2022 – Robert Cosby, Jr charged with DUI after he was observed “throwing a case of beer cans into a dumpster behind a local Best Buy,” The U.S. Sun reported. Robert told police he didn’t drink alcohol but admitted that he had “recently in the past taken some oxycontin, Xanax, and smoked marijuana.”

August 18, 2022 – Robert Cosby, Jr marries Alexiana Cosby. Robert was 19 years old at the time, and Alexiana was 18.

February, 2023 – Robert Cosby Jr sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay $1,610 in fines after pleading guilty to DUI. He was placed under 30 days of home confinement and ordered to enroll in a 16-week substance abuse treatment program.

May 13, 2023 – Robert Cosby Jr and an unnamed woman were allegedly trying to break into a third-floor apartment. Police arrived on scene and they jumped off the balcony. Robert reportedly provided police with a fake ID. He was wearing an ankle monitor at the time because he was under house arrest stemming from his DUI conviction. He was cited for providing false information to the police.

July 31, 2023 – Robert Cosby Jr found guilty of giving false personal identity to a police officer stemming from the May balcony leap incident. Robert was charged $180 and placed on six months probation. The case was dismissed with prejudice on September 12, 2023.

November 7, 2023 – Starcasm shares Instagram photos posted by Robert Cosby Jr and wife Alexiana Cosby showing off bottles of codeine syrup, pills and marijuana.

November 21, 2023 – A warrant is issued for Robert Cosby Jr’s arrest after he failed to appear for a court hearing in regards to the DUI case.

September 7, 2025 – Robert Cosby Jr arrested for five criminal charges, including assault and trespassing.

